Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • ISRO and IIT Madras Partner to Launch Research Centre to Tackle Spacecraft Thermal Challenges

ISRO and IIT Madras Partner to Launch Research Centre to Tackle Spacecraft Thermal Challenges

ISRO and IIT Madras launch a centre to resolve thermal issues in spacecraft, advancing space tech in India.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 November 2024 22:53 IST
ISRO and IIT Madras Partner to Launch Research Centre to Tackle Spacecraft Thermal Challenges

Photo Credit: ISRO

LVM-3 carrying Chandrayaan-3 launches from Sriharikota on July 14, 2023.

Highlights
  • ISRO and IIT Madras establish a centre for spacecraft thermal solutions
  • ₹1.84 crore funds new centre for advanced space technology research
  • Partnership to boost India's capabilities in thermal management for space
Advertisement

In a significant development for India's space ambitions, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) have partnered to address the thermal management challenges faced by spacecraft and launch vehicles. The collaboration will establish a Centre of Excellence in Fluid and Thermal Sciences at IIT Madras, funded by ISRO with an investment of Rs 1.84 crore. This new centre will focus on developing advanced thermal solutions, a critical factor that impacts the performance, reliability, and durability of space missions.

Importance of Thermal Management in Space Missions

Thermal management plays a crucial role in spacecraft and launch vehicle design, as it directly affects mission success. Spacecraft are exposed to extreme temperatures that can hinder operational stability. By improving thermal control mechanisms, the performance and lifespan of these vehicles can be significantly enhanced, ensuring that they function reliably over extended periods in harsh space conditions. The Centre for Excellence is expected to generate innovative solutions, addressing these challenges effectively and helping ISRO meet stringent operational requirements.

IIT Madras and ISRO Collaboration: A Strategic Move

Under the leadership of ISRO's Chairman S. Somanath and IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti, this initiative will promote advance research in fluid and thermal sciences. By bringing together ISRO's experience in space exploration and the academic expertise of IIT Madras, the centre aims to generate impactful solutions with real-world applications. This partnership not only supports India's technological advancement but also offers IIT Madras students and researchers unique opportunities to contribute to space engineering.

Boosting India's Space Capabilities

The establishment of this centre highlights the growing synergy between India's leading institutions and its space agency. As India plans for ambitious missions, such as further lunar and planetary exploration, addressing technical hurdles like thermal management will be essential for achieving mission longevity and stability. The initiative will not only foster innovation in spacecraft technology but is also expected to prepare a new generation of experts in thermal and fluid sciences, supporting India's position in the global space arena.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: ISRO, IIT Madras, thermal management, spacecraft, launch vehicles, space technology
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Alien: Romulus OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset Said to Offer 20 Percent Performance Jump Despite Change in Development Plans

Related Stories

ISRO and IIT Madras Partner to Launch Research Centre to Tackle Spacecraft Thermal Challenges
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Launches Live TV Service With Over 500 TV Channels in India
  2. BSNL Launches D2D Satellite Connectivity Service in India
  3. Here's When Apple Might Launch the iPhone SE 4
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Lineup Could Be Arriving Earlier Than Usual
  5. Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset Could Arrive With These Performance Upgrades
  6. Apple Could Launch an 'AI Wall Tablet' With Home Controls, Video Calling
  7. Bandish Bandits Season 2 premieres Dec 13 on Prime Video!
#Latest Stories
  1. Global Fossil CO2 Emissions Hit Record High in 2024: Here's What You Need to Know
  2. World’s Largest Living Organism Pando Might Be The Oldest Living Thing, Reveals New Study
  3. ISRO and IIT Madras Partner to Launch Research Centre to Tackle Spacecraft Thermal Challenges
  4. Bandish Bandits Season 2 on Prime Video: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and More
  5. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 Trailer Released, Brings New Levels of Danger and Obsession
  6. Alien: Romulus OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Red Magic 10 Pro+, Red Magic 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite 'Extreme Edition' Chip Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Google Expands AI-Based Flood Forecasting Coverage to 100 Countries, Improves Forecasting Model
  9. India’s Web3 Ecosystem Has Over 400 Firms, Karnataka Emerges as Industry Hub: Report
  10. Perplexity AI Begins Experimenting With Ads on Its Search Platform
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »