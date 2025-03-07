NASA Reschedules SPHEREx and PUNCH Missions, Now Set for March 7 Launch

NASA has once again delayed the launch of its SPHEREx and PUNCH missions, now scheduled for March 7. Originally planned for February 27, the launch has faced multiple postponements. The two missions, set to travel aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, were initially rescheduled for March 4. However, the latest delay has been attributed to the availability of a launch window at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Liftoff is now expected at 10:09 p.m. EST from Launch Complex 4E.

Reason for Delay and Mission Overview

According to NASA, the initial postponements were due to extended checks and processing of the Falcon 9 rocket. The latest delay, as per sources, is due to scheduling constraints on the Western Range. The SPHEREx mission, formally known as the Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionissation and Ices Explorer, is an infrared telescope designed to survey the sky and gather data on the early universe. Unlike the James Webb Space Telescope, which focuses on deep-space observations, SPHEREx will provide a broad-field view in infrared wavelengths.

As per reports, the PUNCH mission, or the Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere, consists of four small satellites that will study solar activity, including coronal mass ejections (CMEs). These events can cause disruptions on Earth, such as radio blackouts. Scientists aim to improve predictions of space weather through this mission.

Launch Coordination and Streaming Details

As part of NASA's Launch Services Program, SPHEREx and PUNCH are sharing a launch to optimise costs and logistics. This approach allows multiple missions to utilise the same rocket, reducing the need for separate launches. The event will be streamed live on NASA+ and the agency's official YouTube channel.