Test OTT Release: R Madhavan, Nayanthara & Siddharth’s Tamil Film Arrives on Netflix This April

Test, a gripping sports drama starring R Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth, is set for its Netflix release.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 March 2025 20:52 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Test OTT release date is set for April 4, 2025 on Netflix

  Test OTT release date is set for April 4, 2025 on Netflix
  The film stars R Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth in key roles
  Directed by S. Sashikanth, the film explores choices beyond cricket
R. Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth's Tamil film Test is set for its digital release, bringing a gripping sports drama to audiences. The film, directed by S. Sashikanth, explores how three lives intersect beyond the boundaries of a cricket pitch, forcing them to make life-changing decisions. With its high-stakes narrative, Test promises an intense cinematic experience. The film is backed by YNOT Studios, with Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth serving as producers. Its OTT release has been eagerly anticipated by fans.

When and Where to Watch Test

Streaming rights for Test have been secured by Netflix, and the film will be available on the platform from April 4, 2025. The announcement has generated excitement, particularly among Tamil cinema enthusiasts. With the convenience of digital streaming, viewers can experience the film's compelling storyline from their homes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Test

The film revolves around three individuals whose lives are deeply intertwined with cricket, but their challenges extend beyond the sport. The story delves into the choices they are compelled to make, with each decision carrying irreversible consequences. The film hints at a dramatic narrative, stating that in a game where the stakes are personal, every move can define a person as a hero or a villain. The trailer showcases intense moments of conflict, emotional depth, and the impact of decisions made under pressure.

Cast and Crew of Test

S. Sashikanth has made his directorial debut with Test, also contributing as the film's writer. The project features an ensemble cast, including R. Madhavan, Nayanthara, Siddharth, and Meera Jasmine. The film has been produced under the banner of YNOT Studios, with Chakravarthy Ramachandra co-producing. Given the talent involved, expectations are high for a gripping and well-executed narrative.

Test OTT Release: R Madhavan, Nayanthara & Siddharth’s Tamil Film Arrives on Netflix This April
