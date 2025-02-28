Technology News
NASA’s SPHEREx Telescope Launching Aboard SpaceX Falcon 9 to Explore Cosmic Evolution

NASA’s SPHEREx mission will scan the entire sky, unveiling cosmic secrets in infrared.

Updated: 28 February 2025 20:00 IST
Photo Credit: NASA

Highlights
  • SPHEREx to launch on Feb 28 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket
  • It will scan 450M galaxies and 100M Milky Way stars
  • The mission aims to explore cosmic inflation and space chemistry
NASA's latest infrared space telescope, SPHEREx (Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer), is set for launch on 28th February. The mission, valued at $488 million, will take off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Designed to scan the entire sky in infrared light, it will collect data from over 450 million galaxies and 100 million stars in the Milky Way. The telescope's observations will focus on regions of the universe that are typically too distant or faint for conventional telescopes.

Scientific Objectives

According to NASA, the primary aim of SPHEREx is to enhance understanding of cosmic inflation, the rapid expansion of the universe that occurred within the first second following the Big Bang. By mapping the large-scale structure of the cosmos, the telescope will provide insight into how galaxies formed and evolved. Scientists also anticipate that its data will help track the presence and distribution of icy molecules in interstellar space, shedding light on the origins of water and essential organic compounds required for life.

Technical Capabilities

As per NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), SPHEREx weighs approximately 500 kilograms and operates on 270 to 300 watts of power. It is fitted with a spectrophotometer capable of detecting 102 different wavelengths of light, which allows it to identify unique chemical signatures of molecules across space. James Fanson, Project Manager at JPL, told NPR that unexpected discoveries are likely to emerge from the mission's data.

Accompanying Mission

As reported, SPHEREx will not be the sole payload on this launch. It will share the Falcon 9 with PUNCH (Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere), a NASA mission consisting of four satellites that will examine the sun's outer atmosphere and solar wind dynamics. Together, these missions aim to deepen scientific knowledge of both the distant universe and the immediate solar environment.

Comments

Further reading: NASA, SPHEREx, SpaceX, Falcon 9, Space Telescope, Infrared Astronomy, Cosmic Inflation, Universe Mapping, Galaxy Evolution
