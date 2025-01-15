Technology News
2024 Marks Earth's Hottest Year Ever, Surpassing Critical 1.5 degree Celsius Warming Limit

2024 saw record-breaking global temperatures, exceeding the 1.5 degree Celsius warming limit, with alarming climate effects

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 January 2025 14:00 IST
Highlights
  • Earth's 2024 temperatures surpass 1.5 degree Celsius threshold
  • Record heat in 2024 linked to rising climate disasters
  • Experts warn of devastating global impacts from warming
Earth has experienced its hottest year on record in 2024, with temperatures significantly exceeding previous highs. This marked a temporary breach of the critical global warming limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, a target outlined in international agreements. Scientists have warned that surpassing this limit over the long term could lead to severe environmental consequences, including increased sea levels, extreme weather events, and widespread ecological damage. Concerns have been raised about the implications for human lives, infrastructure, and ecosystems.

Record Temperatures and Their Impact

As reported by phys.org, according to reports from global weather monitoring agencies, the year 2024 witnessed temperatures exceeding the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold, with some agencies reporting figures as high as 1.6 degrees Celsius. The accumulation of greenhouse gases, primarily due to the burning of fossil fuels, has been identified as the primary driver of this warming. Experts, including Samantha Burgess of the Copernicus Climate Service, have linked rising temperatures to phenomena such as melting glaciers, rising sea levels, and intensified weather patterns.

Global Climate Disasters in Focus

The United States alone recorded 27 weather-related disasters, each causing damages exceeding $1 billion, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Hurricane Helene, which caused over $79 billion in damage and claimed 219 lives, was the most devastating event of the year. Scientists, such as Katharine Hayhoe from Texas Tech University, have highlighted the increasing frequency of such disasters, with billion-dollar events now occurring every three weeks on average.

Future Outlook on Global Warming

Although some experts suggest a slight decrease in temperatures for 2025 due to natural climatic patterns, concerns persist about the broader trend of warming. The breach of the 1.5 degrees Celsius limit has been described as a dire warning of the accelerating impacts of climate change.

 

Comments

Further reading: Global Warming, Climate Change, 2024 Heat Records, Environmental Impact, Temperature Rise
