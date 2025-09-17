Technology News
English Edition

Solar Storm From Hidden Magnetic Island on the Sun Surprises Scientists

A hidden magnetic island inside a solar coronal hole fueled a surprise G3 storm in September 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 September 2025 16:58 IST
Solar Storm From Hidden Magnetic Island on the Sun Surprises Scientists

Photo Credit: Pixabay/Noel Bauza

Surprise solar storm sparks stunning auroras across the US

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Hidden polarity patch fueled a rare G3 storm.
  • Auroras stretched south to Illinois and Oregon.
  • Storm marked a dramatic start to aurora season
Advertisement

A “secret” magnetic island in a solar coronal hole triggered an unexpected geomagnetic storm in mid-September 2025 (around Sept. 14–15). This very brief but intense G3-level storm was fueled by fast solar wind from a vast, Earth-facing coronal hole on the Sun. Space.com reports that an isolated patch of opposite polarity inside the hole dramatically boosted the storm's strength. NOAA confirmed Earth was struck by a high-speed wind stream from this region, pushing conditions into the “strong” category and sparking brilliant auroras across North America.

Secret magnetic island unleashes a geomagnetic storm

According to NASA, coronal holes are areas where the magnetic field of the Sun extends into space, usually directing a constant solar wind in the direction of Earth. In this instance, however, researchers discovered a tiny "island" of opposite (positive) magnetic polarity embedded in the hole.

According to Dr. Tamitha Skov, a space weather physicist, this positive patch "ended up giving us about 6 hours worth of really intense storming." The surprise storm was fueled by the hidden island, which intensified the effect of the coronal hole and pushed the event into the strong G3 range.

Aurora spectacle lights up US skies

On September 14–15, observers in the northern United States and Canada recorded stunning auroras in shades of green, red, and purple. According to NOAA, the storm caused auroras to be seen as far south as Oregon and Illinois, pushing them down to about 50° geomagnetic latitude (the northern United States).

According to meteorologists, the storm's proximity to the fall equinox enhanced the intensity of the aurora. "Aurora season is upon us, and it's off to a great start," noted meteorologist Scott Sutherland.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Solar storm, Aurora, Earth, Sun, Space, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Sale 2025: Deals on ACs from Carrier, Hitachi, LG, and More Brands Revealed Ahead of Sale
Oppo K13s With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Solar Storm From Hidden Magnetic Island on the Sun Surprises Scientists
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Offers Listed Ahead of Flipkart Sale
  2. Redmi 15R 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  3. OnePlus 13 Gets Big Price Cut at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  4. Instamart Sale: iPhone 16, OnePlus 13R at Jaw-Dropping Prices
  5. iPhone 17 Series, iPhone Air Pre-Order Discounts Announced by Retailers in India
  6. CMF Headphone Pro India Launch Set for This Date
  7. Xiaomi 15T Specifications Leaked Ahead of Global Launch
  8. Google Pixel 10 Review: A Brilliant Phone We Wanted to Love
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Early Deals on Refrigerators
#Latest Stories
  1. CMF Headphone Pro India Launch Date Set for September 29; Design Teased
  2. Meta Connect 2025 Tomorrow: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Announcements
  3. Solar Storm From Hidden Magnetic Island on the Sun Surprises Scientists
  4. UK, US to Deepen Cooperation on Digital Assets Amidst US President Donald Trump’s State Visit
  5. ISRO Chairman Opens OrbitAID Research Facility to Boost On-Orbit Servicing in India
  6. Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag Remake Will Reportedly Feature RPG Mechanics, Launch in Early 2026
  7. Amazon Sale 2025: OnePlus 13 Deal We've All Been Waiting For Is Finally Here
  8. Instamart Quick India Movement Sale 2025 Goes Live on September 19 With Jaw-Dropping Prices on iPhone 16, OnePlus 13R, and More
  9. Redmi 15R 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  10. Bitcoin Climbs to $116,700 as Ethereum, Altcoins Consolidate Ahead of US Fed Policy Decision
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »