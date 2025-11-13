Technology News
English Edition

Sun Unleashes Strongest Flare of 2025, Causing Global Radio Blackouts

On Nov. 11, 2025, the Sun released an X5.1-class flare from sunspot AR4274, the strongest of the year.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 November 2025 21:24 IST
Sun Unleashes Strongest Flare of 2025, Causing Global Radio Blackouts

Photo Credit: NOAA

X5.1 solar flare caused radio blackouts; geomagnetic storm warning issued by NOAA

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Sun emits X5.1 flare, strongest of 2025 so far
  • R3-level blackout hits Africa and Europe’s radio links
  • CME may spark major geomagnetic storm, NOAA warns
Advertisement

On November 11, 2025, the Sun unleashed an X5.1-class flare — the strongest of the year — from active region AR4274. These intense bursts of solar energy (X-class being the top level) hit Earth's daytime side almost instantly, flooding the upper atmosphere with ionising radiation. The sudden surge of X-rays and ultraviolet light caused widespread shortwave (HF) radio blackouts across Africa and Europe, momentarily interrupting communications on the sunlit side of Earth.

Eruption of a Major Solar Flare

According to a report from SpaceX.com, at 5 a.m. EST on November 11, 2025, the X5.1 flare will go into a peak at sunspot AR4274, which is very active and already has emitted X1.7 and X1.2-level flares on November 9-10. The Nov. 11 explosion was especially severe due to the X-class of solar eruptions being the strongest. An ejection known as coronal mass ejection (CME) was also shot into space towards the Earth. It was estimated by NOAA that the CME could hit Earth on the 12th of November and lead to a massive geomagnetic storm.

Earth Impacts: Radio Blackouts and Auroras

The UV and X-rays of the flare ionised the upper atmosphere of the Earth, and the radio signals of shortwaves (HF) became absorbed. According to the Space Weather Prediction Center of NOAA, in the sunny side, HF radio contact over a long distance was lost because of the so-called strong (R3-level) radio blackouts. NOAA defined an R3 event as a radio-blackout manifested in a broad area that is not sustained over a long period (approximately 1 hour). The coronal mass ejection (CME) of a flare was forecasted to hit Earth around November 12, potentially leading to a major geomagnetic storm and bright auroras at very low latitudes.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: solar flare, X5.1 flare, NOAA, geomagnetic storm, CME, space weather, radio blackout, auroras, AR4274
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Aadhaar vs mAadhaar Key Differences Explained
OnePlus 16 to Reportedly Come With a 240Hz Dynamic Refresh Rate Screen

Related Stories

Sun Unleashes Strongest Flare of 2025, Causing Global Radio Blackouts
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Launched in India With 7,300mAh Battery at This Price
  2. OnePlus 15 Review
  3. Moto G100s Could Launch With This Chipset, RAM
  4. OTT Releases of the Week: Dude, Nishaanchi, Jolly LLB 3, and More
  5. Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch Timeline, Price, Key Features Leaked
  6. We Tested GPT-5.1 in ChatGPT: The Good, the Bad, and the Unexpected
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Tipped to Launch With These Cameras
  8. Redmi Turbo 5 New Leak Offers First Look at the Possible Design
  9. Sun Unleashes Strongest Flare of 2025, Causing Global Radio Blackouts
#Latest Stories
  1. India Nears Human Spaceflight Goal with Successful Gaganyaan Parachute Drop
  2. Sun Unleashes Strongest Flare of 2025, Causing Global Radio Blackouts
  3. Marvel Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team Up Now Streaming on JioHotstar
  4. OnePlus 15 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 7,300mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Camera Specifications Tipped Again
  6. Microsoft 365 Personal With Copilot Is Now Free for Students for One Year
  7. Jonathan Bailey’s Wicked is Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This Film
  8. Marutham OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Vidaarth’s Emotional Drama Online?
  9. Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch Timeline, Price Leaked; May Pack Different Chipset Than China Variant
  10. Meta’s Chief AI Scientist Yann LeCun Reportedly Planning Exit to Become a Startup Founder
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »