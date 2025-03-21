Technology News
NASA’s EZIE Satellites Begin Mission to Study Auroral Electrojets and Space Weather

The EZIE mission’s satellites will investigate auroral electrojets and their role in space weather disturbances.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 March 2025 21:57 IST
Photo Credit: SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 launched NASA's EZIE spacecraft from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Highlights
  • NASA’s EZIE mission will map auroral electrojets in Earth’s atmosphere
  • Three satellites launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from California
  • Data aims to improve space weather predictions and research
Under the night sky in California, NASA's Electrojet Zeeman Imaging Explorer (EZIE) mission was launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 11:43 p.m. PDT on March 14 from Vandenberg Space Force Base. Three small satellites, designed to study Earth's auroral electrojets, were carried into orbit. The deployment of these satellites was confirmed at approximately 2 a.m. PDT on March 15. Over the next ten days, signals will be transmitted to ensure they are functioning properly before commencing their 18-month mission.

Mission Objectives and Scientific Significance

According to the mission details shared by NASA, EZIE's satellites will operate in a formation known as "pearls-on-a-string," flying between 260 and 370 miles above Earth. These satellites will map the intense electrical currents that flow through the upper atmosphere in polar regions. These currents, linked to solar storms, influence auroras and Earth's magnetic field. The study aims to improve understanding of space weather and its effects on technology, including satellite operations and communication systems.

Speaking to NASA, Jared Leisner, Program Executive for EZIE, stated that small-scale missions like EZIE are being prioritised for their scientific value despite their inherent risks. The data collected will contribute to research not only about Earth but also about magnetic interactions on other planets.

Unique Approach to Orbit Control

Instead of traditional propulsion methods, EZIE satellites will utilise atmospheric drag to adjust their positions. As reported by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, Larry Kepko, EZIE's mission scientist, explained that previous studies have focused on either large or small-scale observations of these currents. EZIE's approach will provide new insights into their formation and evolution.

Public Engagement and Educational Outreach

To expand public participation, magnetometer kits known as EZIE-Mag are being distributed to students and science enthusiasts. Data collected from these kits will be integrated with EZIE's space-based measurements to provide a more detailed understanding of Earth's electrical currents.
The mission is managed by the Explorers Program Office at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center and funded by NASA's Heliophysics Division. The Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory leads the project, with CubeSats developed by Blue Canyon Technologies and magnetometers built by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

