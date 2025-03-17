Kota Factory Season 4 OTT Release: Expected Release Date, Cast, and More

The black-and-white portrayal of IIT aspirants in Kota Factory has resonated deeply with students across India. With its realistic storytelling and the guidance of Jeetu Bhaiya, played by Jitendra Kumar, the series has gained a dedicated following. The third season ended on an emotional note, leaving fans eager to know what lies ahead. While no official confirmation has been made,suggest that a fourth season is in pipeline. The previous seasons' success on Netflix has further strengthened expectations for its continuation.

When and Where to Watch Kota Factory Season 4

According to reports, the release of Kota Factory Season 4 is being discussed by the makers, but no official date has been set. A three-year gap was seen between the second and third seasons, leading to speculation that the next season could arrive in early 2026. Given the growing popularity of the show, an accelerated production timeline remains a possibility. The series,which originally premiered on YouTube, has become one of Netflix India's most-watched originals. If renewed, the fourth season is expected to stream exclusively on Netflix.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kota Factory Season 4

The storyline of the upcoming season is expected to focus on Vaibhav's journey after failing to clear JEE Advanced, hinting at his possible second attempt. Jeetu Bhaiya's future remains uncertain after taking up a government role in the Education Ministry, raising questions about whether he will return to mentoring students. Additionally, Meena's transition to IIT life and the fate of Uday and Shivangi's relationship are likely to be explored further.

Cast and Crew of Kota Factory Season 4

Jitendra Kumar is expected to reprise his role as Jeetu Bhaiya, alongside Mayur More as Vaibhav Pandey. Other key cast members, including Ranjan Raj as Meena, Alam Khan as Uday, Revathi Pillai as Vartika, and Ahsaas Channa as Shivangi, are likely to return. The series, created by Saurabh Khanna and directed by Pratish Mehta, has remained consistent in its realistic portrayal of student life. If renewed, Season 4 is expected to bring back the same creative team.