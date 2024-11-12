Stellar Blade is set to wear its inspirations on its sleeve. The hack-and-slash action-adventure title is getting a Nier: Automata DLC on November 20, developer Shift Up has announced. The game will get special items from the world of Nier Automata and an in-game shop as part of the collaboration. The update will also add a photo mode, new outfits and more features.

Stellar Blade Update

Shift Up announced the free update on the PlayStation Blog Monday, detailing the Nier: Automata collaboration and other new additions to the game. “Nier: Automata significantly inspired Stellar Blade. The collaboration between Director Kim Hyung Tae and Director Yoko Taro, marked by mutual respect and creativity, led to this successful outcome,” the developer said.

“In the center of all this is Emil (voiced by Maii Kadowaki), the strange character from Nier:Automata. Emil's Shop makes a surprise appearance in the world of Stellar Blade where eleven different collaboration-special items will be available. Items that intertwine the best of both games, leading you to a more enriched world,” Shift up added.

The update also adds a photo mode to Stellar Blade

Photo Credit: Shift Up

Stellar Blade Gets Photo Mode

As part of the new update, Stellar Blade is also getting a much-requested photo mode. Players will be able to select different poses for Eve and her friends in the mode. The patch will also add four new costumes and a new ‘Symbol of Legacy' accessory, that alters the appearance and presentation of the Tachy Mode when equipped.

Additionally, Stellar Blade will add lip-sync support for more languages (French, Spanish, Italian, German, Portuguese, and Latin American Spanish).

There are some minor gameplay additions, too, like the ability to select a specific song to listen to at camps and a new “No Ponytail” character customisation option in the “Ponytail Length” setting. Finally, in combat, auto-targeting and ballistics correction features will be applied to the enemy insta-kill skills as part of the update, Shift Up said.

Stellar Blade released exclusively on the PS5 on April 26. In June, Shift Up confirmed that game had sold over one million copies. The studio is planning to launch the game on PC sometime in the future. Stellar Blade follows the story of Eve, a super soldier sent to rescue planet Earth that has been overrun with monsters.