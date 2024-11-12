Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Stellar Blade to Get Nier: Automata DLC, Photo Mode and More in New Update This Month

Stellar Blade to Get Nier: Automata DLC, Photo Mode and More in New Update This Month

Stellar Blade released exclusively on the PS5 on April 26.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 November 2024 15:46 IST
Stellar Blade to Get Nier: Automata DLC, Photo Mode and More in New Update This Month

Photo Credit: Shift Up

Shift is planning to launch the game on PC sometime in the future

Highlights
  • Stellar Blade patch will also add four new costumes
  • The update arrives November 20
  • Stellar Blade will get 11 different special items from Nier: Automata
Advertisement

Stellar Blade is set to wear its inspirations on its sleeve. The hack-and-slash action-adventure title is getting a Nier: Automata DLC on November 20, developer Shift Up has announced. The game will get special items from the world of Nier Automata and an in-game shop as part of the collaboration. The update will also add a photo mode, new outfits and more features.

Stellar Blade Update

Shift Up announced the free update on the PlayStation Blog Monday, detailing the Nier: Automata collaboration and other new additions to the game. “Nier: Automata significantly inspired Stellar Blade. The collaboration between Director Kim Hyung Tae and Director Yoko Taro, marked by mutual respect and creativity, led to this successful outcome,” the developer said.

“In the center of all this is Emil (voiced by Maii Kadowaki), the strange character from Nier:Automata. Emil's Shop makes a surprise appearance in the world of Stellar Blade where eleven different collaboration-special items will be available. Items that intertwine the best of both games, leading you to a more enriched world,” Shift up added.

stellar blade photo mode stellar blade

The update also adds a photo mode to Stellar Blade
Photo Credit: Shift Up

Stellar Blade Gets Photo Mode

As part of the new update, Stellar Blade is also getting a much-requested photo mode. Players will be able to select different poses for Eve and her friends in the mode. The patch will also add four new costumes and a new ‘Symbol of Legacy' accessory, that alters the appearance and presentation of the Tachy Mode when equipped.

Additionally, Stellar Blade will add lip-sync support for more languages (French, Spanish, Italian, German, Portuguese, and Latin American Spanish).

There are some minor gameplay additions, too, like the ability to select a specific song to listen to at camps and a new “No Ponytail” character customisation option in the “Ponytail Length” setting. Finally, in combat, auto-targeting and ballistics correction features will be applied to the enemy insta-kill skills as part of the update, Shift Up said.

Stellar Blade released exclusively on the PS5 on April 26. In June, Shift Up confirmed that game had sold over one million copies. The studio is planning to launch the game on PC sometime in the future. Stellar Blade follows the story of Eve, a super soldier sent to rescue planet Earth that has been overrun with monsters.

Stellar Blade

Stellar Blade

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Fun and flowing combat
  • Slick visual presentation
  • Excellent music
  • Engaging boss fights
  • Camps!
  • Bad
  • Weak story and characters
  • Overtly sexualised character design
  • Lack of meaningful side content
  • Repetitive encounters
Read detailed Sony Stellar Blade review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 12+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Stellar Blade, Shift Up, Nier Automata, PS5
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Baidu's New AI Text-to-Image Generator I-RAG and No-Code Platform Miaoda Reportedly Announced

Related Stories

Stellar Blade to Get Nier: Automata DLC, Photo Mode and More in New Update This Month
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Star Website Goes Live Ahead of Reliance Jio, Disney+ Hotstar Merger
  2. Jio's 5G Network Can Extend Battery Life by 40 Percent, Claims Official
  3. iQOO Neo 10 Series Launch Officially Confirmed
  4. Vivo Y18t Budget Smartphone Launched in India at This Price
  5. iOS 18.2 Developer Beta 3 Brings Major Change to Video Playback on iPhone
  6. Google's New AI Tool Will Generate Responses in an Interactive Style
  7. iPhone 17 Air Might Not Be as Thick as Apple Planned, Tipster Claims
  8. Vivo X200 Series Tipped to Launch Globally on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y300 5G Confirmed to Launch in India; Rear Design Teased
  2. Apple Supplier Goertek to Be NPI Supplier for Two New Products Expected to Arrive in 2026: Ming-Chi Kuo
  3. Oppo Pad 3 Specifications Tipped; Said to Get 144Hz Display, Dimensity SoC, SuperVOOC Charging, More
  4. Gigabyte 27-Inch Gaming Monitor With QHD Resolution, 180Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
  5. CERN's BASE-STEP Successfully Transports Protons, Paving Way for Antimatter Transport
  6. Baidu's New AI Text-to-Image Generator I-RAG and No-Code Platform Miaoda Reportedly Announced
  7. Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design Tipped to Feature 200-Megapixel Periscope Camera, 1.5K Display, More
  8. Reliance Jio True 5G Network Extends Battery Life by Up to 40 Percent, Claims Official
  9. Stellar Blade to Get Nier: Automata DLC, Photo Mode and More in New Update This Month
  10. NASA’s Chandra Telescope Observes Mysterious 'Knots' Blasting from Nearby Black Hole Jets
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »