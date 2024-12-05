NASA's Twin Mini Satellites Captures Far-Infrared Radiation from Polar Regions

Technology News
NASA’s PREFIRE mission’s CubeSats reveal crucial far-infrared data, enhancing climate models

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 December 2024 16:00 IST
Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Highlights
  • NASA's PREFIRE mission captures far-infrared radiation data
  • CubeSats track heat escape from Arctic and Antarctic regions
  • Data will help refine climate predictions and global warming effects
Two CubeSats, part of NASA's Polar Radiant Energy in the Far-Infrared Experiment (PREFIRE) mission, are capturing unique data on the far-infrared radiation emitted from polar regions. The mission, aimed at understanding Earth's energy balance, focuses on tracking heat escaping from the Arctic and Antarctica—an area of study previously unexplored. This data is expected to improve climate models and predictions regarding the effects of global warming on ice, oceans, and weather systems.

Launched on May 25 and June 5 2024, respectively, from New Zealand, the CubeSats faced early technical issues. GPS units, essential for geolocating data, malfunctioned on both satellites, prompting the team to switch to alternative methods for pinpointing the science data. Despite these challenges, the CubeSats began transmitting data in July and August.

First-of-Its-Kind Data Made Public

As per a recent blog by NASA, initial data products were released in October through NASA's Atmospheric Science Data Center. These measurements are the first to systematically quantify the far-infrared radiation emitted by polar regions. The PREFIRE mission team noted that these emissions, influenced by atmospheric water vapour and cloud cover, play a critical role in understanding Earth's changing climate.

Speaking about the mission's significance, Dr. Tristan L'Ecuyer, Principal Investigator at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, emphasised that these observations could refine predictions of climate-related impacts. In recent reports, he was quoted as saying, that he far-infrared spectrum has remained one of the least understood aspects of the Earth's energy budget.

Next Steps in Data Analysis

Subsequent datasets from the PREFIRE mission are scheduled for public release in early 2025. Researchers believe these findings will help communities worldwide prepare for shifting climate and weather patterns. The CubeSats' operation is expected to continue providing valuable insights into how polar regions interact with Earth's broader climate systems.

 

Further reading: NASA, PREFIRE mission, CubeSats, far-infrared radiation, polar regions
