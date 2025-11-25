Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope Surpassing Expectations Even Before Launch, Reveals Research

NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope Surpassing Expectations Even Before Launch, Reveals Research

Roman Telescope has been designed to study the vibrational patterns of millions of stars.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 November 2025 22:41 IST
NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope Surpassing Expectations Even Before Launch, Reveals Research

Photo Credit: NASA

Roman Telescope may reveal the largest-ever sample of red giant star vibrations

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Roman may detect 300,000+ red giant star vibrations
  • Survey data offers major insights into exoplanet hosts
  • Findings exceed early mission expectations
Advertisement

NASA's upcoming Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is already surprising scientists with its expected capabilities, even before its launch, scheduled between late 2026 and mid-2027. New research reveals that Roman will be capable of detecting seismic waves in more than 300,000 red giant stars — many more than originally anticipated. These ripples crawl along the skins of ageing stars, providing readings on their mass, size, and age. Scientists say this bonus ability could transform our understanding of exoplanets and the history of the Milky Way's oldest region.

Roman Space Telescope Could Detect Stellar Vibrations, Offering Insights Into Planet Survival

According to a recent assessment published in The Astrophysical Journal, Roman's design makes this possible without any additional effort from the telescope. Experts noted that its wide-field view and regular 12-minute observing cycle for the Galactic Bulge Time-Domain Survey will naturally capture the subtle brightness changes caused by stellar oscillations. Researchers described these findings as an example of Roman delivering “richer data than originally expected.”

The telescope is designed to study the vibrational patterns of millions of stars, up to and including how previously known exoplanets whistle into their parent star. This asteroseismic information allows astronomers to learn about planet-hosting stars and whether their planets may survive as their hosts puff up into red giants.

NASA's Roman Telescope Could Map 648,000 Red Giants, Revealing Hidden Stars and Planetary Evolution

Researchers discovered that Roman can detect oscillations in up to 648,000 red giants, creating the largest asteroseismic sample yet and helping refine models of how planetary systems evolve as their stars age.

Experts added that Roman's data may also reveal surprising populations of stars hidden deep within the galaxy's dusty centre, opening new windows into its formation and evolution.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Science, Astronomy
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google’s Job Listing Confirms AI-Powered Aluminium OS Project For PCs, Tablets
Steam Black Friday Sale Best Deals: EA Sports FC 26, Battlefield 6, Silent Hill f and More

Related Stories

NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope Surpassing Expectations Even Before Launch, Reveals Research
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Launch in India
  2. Adobe Launches Photoshop Chrome Extension, Offers One Year of Free Access
  3. Vivo X300 FE, OnePlus 15s Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  4. Oakley Meta Glasses Set to Go on Sale in India in December at This Price
  5. Claude Opus 4.5 Arrives With Upgraded Coding and Agentic Performance
  6. Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000 During Black Friday Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Comet C/2025 K1 (ATLAS) Breaks Into Three Pieces Following Close Approach to the Sun
  2. James Webb Telescope May Have Discovered Universe’s Earliest Supermassive Black Hole
  3. NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope Surpassing Expectations Even Before Launch, Reveals Research
  4. Airtel Ramps Up Xstream Fiber Rollout Amid Surge in India’s Connected Homes
  5. OnePlus Ace 6T Charging Speed, Cooling System, Other Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Could Get One UI 8.5 Beta Soon; Update Spotted on Samsung Server: Report
  7. Sam Altman and Jony Ive’s AI Device Prototype Finalised, Could Launch Within Two Years
  8. Vivo X300 FE, OnePlus 15s India Launch Tipped; Specifications, Features Leaked
  9. Google Chrome for Android Could Soon Let You Share Your Approximate Location With Websites
  10. Telegram Rolls Out Live Stories, Repeated Messages, and Other Creator-Focused Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »