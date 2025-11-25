Technology News
Google’s Job Listing Confirms AI-Powered Aluminium OS Project For PCs, Tablets

Google posted a job listing for a Senior Product Manager on LinkedIn about two months ago.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 November 2025 14:28 IST
Google's Job Listing Confirms AI-Powered Aluminium OS Project For PCs, Tablets

Photo Credit: Reuters

Google's Aluminium OS will ship with various AI-powered features

  • Android currently powers phones, tablets, and AR/VR headsets
  • Google's Aluminium OS will combine ChromeOS and Android features
  • Aluminium OS will brings various AI-powered features
Google currently offers ChromeOS for PCs and laptops, which is claimed to be a more efficient and less resource-hungry alternative to the Windows operating system (OS). Meanwhile, its Android OS powers the smartphones, tablets, and augmented reality (AR) headsets. Now, the US-based tech giant appears to be developing the Aluminium OS (ALOS), which will be an Android-based OS specifically designed for PCs and laptops. The company has also started hiring managers to oversee the project, too. The job listings for the same confirm the development of ALOS.

Aluminium OS Will Ship With Future Premium Laptops, Tablets

According to a job listing posted on LinkedIn, the professional networking platform, the Mountain View-based tech giant is looking to hire a Senior Product Manager, Android, Laptop and Tablets, who is based out of Taipei, Taiwan. The application window for the same has been closed. Interestingly, the executive will be responsible for overseeing the development of “ChromeOS and Aluminium Operating System (ALOS) Commercial devices across all form factors.”

Moreover, the ALOS will be built with “AI at its core” for Premium devices. It will power Chromebook and Chromebook Plus laptops, detachable devices, and tablets, as per the job description. It will combine the capabilities of ChromeOS and Android into one platform for commercial devices. However, the company has yet to announce additional details about the upcoming OS, which are expected to be revealed in the coming months.

On top of this, under “Responsibilities”, the listing mentions that the Google executive will also develop and maintain a “portfolio roadmap” to address deliverables, while strategising Google's transition from “ChromeOS to Aluminium with business continuity in the future”. This suggests that the Mountain View company plans to eventually phase out ChromeOS in favour of the upcoming ALOS.

Recently, a report indicated that Qualcomm is developing Snapdragon X and Snapdragon X Elite chips for PCs, which will support Android 16. Moreover, Android Authority reported in September that the chipmaker is working with Google to bring Android OS to PCs. To make this possible, Qualcomm is reportedly building a new PC platform that “converges mobile and desktop computing” power, while also “leveraging” recent AI developments.

Further reading: Alumiunium OS, ALOS, ChomeOS, Google Aluminium OS, Google
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Google's Job Listing Confirms AI-Powered Aluminium OS Project For PCs, Tablets
