  Steam Black Friday Sale Best Deals: EA Sports FC 26, Battlefield 6, Silent Hill f and More

Steam Black Friday Sale Best Deals: EA Sports FC 26, Battlefield 6, Silent Hill f and More

Here are the best gaming deals live on Steam's Black Friday event.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 25 November 2025 14:45 IST
Steam Black Friday Sale Best Deals: EA Sports FC 26, Battlefield 6, Silent Hill f and More

Photo Credit: Valve

Steam's Black Friday discounts will be live until December 1

Highlights
  • Doom: The Dark Ages gets a 50 percent discount
  • Dead Space remake is available for Rs. 449 during Steam Black Friday sale
  • Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is 30 percent off
Black Friday deals are now live on Steam, bringing sizable discounts on thousands of PC games both old and new. EA Sports FC 26, the newest football title from EA, gets a 50 percent discount just months after launch. Acclaimed racing title Forza Horizon 5 also gets a 50 percent discount. The Black Friday sale on Steam will be live until December 1.

Digital games storefronts like Epic Games Store, PlayStation Store, and Microsoft store have all got ongoing Black Friday promotions. Here, we'll take a look at the best deals on the biggest PC storefront, Steam.

On Steam's Black Friday sale, Doom: The Dark Ages, id Software's shooter that was released in May, is available for Rs. 2,999 with a 50 percent discount. EA Sports FC 26, too, gets a 50 percent discount and is selling for Rs. 1,999. Red Dead Redemption 2 gets a 75 percent discount, while Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is off 60 percent.

Several new games are available at cut prices, too. Konami's survival horror title Silent Hill f, released on September 25, is available for Rs. 2,560 after a 20 percent discount. Battlefield 6, which launched last month, gets a 15 percent discount. And Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, which was released in August, is 30 percent off.

The Steam Black Friday sale also has several games available under Rs. 500. Adventure title Detroit: Become Human is available for Rs. 399, while Dead Space remake is available for Rs. 449. Ubisoft's open world title Watch Dogs 2 is priced Rs. 299 after a 90 percent discount. Mortal Kombat 11 also gets a 90 percent discount and is available for Rs. 269. Here some of the best deals across genres during the Steam Black Friday sale:

Red Dead Redemption 2 at Rs. 1249 (MRP Rs. 4,999 – 75 percent discount)

God of War at Rs. 1,319 (MRP Rs. 3,299 – 60 percent discount)

EA Sports FC 26 at Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 3,999 – 50 percent discount)

It Takes Two at Rs. 549 (MRP Rs. 2,199 – 75 percent discount)

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 at Rs. 1,119 (MRP Rs. 2,799 – 60 percent discount)

Best Black Friday Deals on New Games

Silent Hill f at Rs. 2,560 (MRP Rs. 3,200 – 20 percent discount)

Ninja Gaiden 4 at Rs. 4,399 (MRP Rs. 5,499 – 20 percent discount)

Borderlands 4 at Rs. 3,199 (MRP Rs. 3,999 – 20 percent discount)

Battlefield 6 at Rs. 3,399 (MRP Rs. 3,999 – 15 percent discount)

Dying Light: The Beast at Rs. 2,688 (MRP Rs. 3,360 – 20 percent discount)

Best Deep Discounts (75 percent or above)

Jedi Survivor at Rs. 524 (MRP Rs. 3,499 – 85 percent discount)

Mortal Kombat 1 at Rs. 559 (MRP Rs. 2,799 – 80 percent discount)

Resident Evil 3 at Rs. 936 (MRP Rs. 3,746 – 75 percent discount)

Halo: The Master Chief Collection at Rs. 837 (MRP Rs. 3,349 – 75 percent discount)

Borderlands 3 at Rs. 299 (MRP Rs. 2,990 – 90 percent discount)

Best Deals Under Rs. 500

Doom Eternal at Rs. 449 (MRP Rs. 1,799 – 75 percent discount)

Watch Dogs 2 at Rs. 299 (MRP Rs. 2999 – 90 percent discount)

Rider Republic at Rs. 199 (MRP Rs. 1,999 – 90 percent discount)

Dead Space remake at Rs. 449 (MRP Rs. 2,999 – 85 percent discount)

Mafia: Definitive Edition at Rs. 329 (MRP Rs. 2,199 – 85 percent discount)

Best Deals on Indies

Celeste at Rs. 220 (MRP Rs. 880 – 75 percent discount)

Disco Elysium - The Final Cut at Rs. 224 (MRP Rs. 899 – 75 percent discount)

Outer Wilds at Rs. 629 (MRP Rs. 1,049 – 40 percent discount)

Annapurna Interactive Classics bundle at Rs. 707 (MRP Rs. 2,731 – 74 percent discount)

As Dusk Falls at Rs. 449 (MRP Rs. 1,999 – 75 percent discount)

Best Deals on Shooters

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 at Rs. 1,781 (MRP Rs. 3,349 – 67 percent discount)

Ready or Not at Rs. 1,197 (MRP Rs. 1,995 – 40 percent discount)

Helldivers 2 at Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 2,499 – 20 percent discount)

Atomic Heart at Rs. 809 (MRP Rs. 2,699 – 70 percent discount)

Deathloop at Rs. 499 (MRP Rs. 2,499 – 80 percent discount)

Best Deals on Action-Adventure Games

Split Fiction at Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 2,499 – 20 percent discount)

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle at Rs. 3,499 (MRP Rs. 4,999 – 30 percent)

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered at Rs. 1,599 (MRP Rs. 3,999 – 60 percent discount)

Hogwarts Legacy at Rs. 599 (MRP Rs. 3,999 – 85 percent discount)

Stellar Blade at Rs. 3,839 (MRP Rs. 4,799 – 20 percent discount)

Best Deals on RPGs

Dark Souls 3 at Rs. 2,149 (MRP Rs. 4,299 – 50 percent discount)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Rs. 2,399 (MRP Rs. 4,799 – 50 percent discount)

Persona 5 Royal at Rs. 1,539 (MRP Rs. 4,399 – 65 percent discount)

Metaphor ReFantazio at Rs. 2,849 (MRP Rs. 5,699 – 50 percent discount)

The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remastered at Rs. 2,788 (MRP Rs. 4,162 – 33 percent discount)

Best Deals on Strategy Games

Manor Lords at Rs. 974 (MRP Rs. 1,499 – 35 percent discount)

Civilization VII at Rs. 3,704 (MRP Rs. 5,699 – 35 percent discount)

Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition at Rs. 454 (MRP Rs. 2,699 – 70 percent)

Planet Coaster 2 at Rs. 1,430 (MRP Rs. 2,600 – 45 percent discount)

Against the Storm at Rs. 499 (MRP Rs. 999 – 50 percent discount)

Battlefield 6

Battlefield 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Excellent and immersive multiplayer
  • Satisfying gunplay
  • Large-scale multiplayer modes
  • Robust performance
  • State of the art visuals
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming single-player campaign
  • Sluggish multiplayer progression
  • Lack of truly massive maps
Read detailed Electronic Arts Battlefield 6 review
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Battlefield
PEGI Rating 18+
EA Sports FC 26

EA Sports FC 26

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Two distinct ways to play
  • "Authentic" preset revitalises offline play
  • Improved Ultimate Team experience
  • Better animations
  • More responsive gameplay
  • Bad
  • Manager mode experience largely unchanged
  • "Competitive" preset strays far from authenticity
  • Improved but inconsistent AI positioning
Read detailed Electronic Arts EA Sports FC 26 review
Genre Sports
Platform Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series EA Sports FC
PEGI Rating 3+
Borderlands 4

Borderlands 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Excellent, engaging gunplay
  • Variety of classes and skill trees
  • Deep customisation options
  • New traversal mechanics
  • Open world suits Borderlands
  • Bad
  • Performance issues
  • Predictable story
  • Lack of open world innovation
Read detailed 2K Games Borderlands 4 review
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Borderlands
PEGI Rating 18+
Doom: The Dark Ages

Doom: The Dark Ages

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Satisfying, crunchy combat
  • Versatile Shield Saw gameplay
  • Expansive level design
  • Meaningful weapon upgrades
  • Stunning visuals and setting
  • Bad
  • Clichéd story
  • Uninspired dragon and mech levels
  • Weak soundtrack
Read detailed Bethesda Doom: The Dark Ages review
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Doom
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

Further reading: Steam, Black Friday Sale, Black Friday Gaming Deals, Steam Black Friday Sale, Black Friday Deals, Black Friday 2025, PC Gaming

Further reading: Steam, Black Friday Sale, Black Friday Gaming Deals, Steam Black Friday Sale, Black Friday Deals, Black Friday 2025, PC Gaming
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Google’s Job Listing Confirms AI-Powered Aluminium OS Project For PCs, Tablets

Turbo Read

Featured
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

