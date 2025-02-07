Technology News
English Edition

NASA Looks for Private Partners To Revive VIPER Moon Rover Mission

NASA aims to revive the VIPER moon rover mission by seeking private firms to manage its deployment and exploration.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 February 2025 18:00 IST
NASA Looks for Private Partners To Revive VIPER Moon Rover Mission

Photo Credit: NASA/Helen Arase Vargas

NASA seeks U.S. company partners for the revived VIPER lunar mission

Highlights
  • NASA seeks private firms for VIPER moon rover’s lunar deployment
  • VIPER designed to explore lunar water ice for Artemis missions
  • Selected partners must manage landing, research, and data sharing
Advertisement

NASA is inviting U.S. companies to collaborate on the Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER), a mission initially halted due to budget constraints. Designed to search for water ice near the lunar south pole, VIPER was originally planned as a $450 million project. The agency had cancelled the mission in July 2024, citing cost-saving measures. Now, a fresh call has been made to private firms willing to take on the challenge of delivering the rover to the Moon, conducting exploration, and sharing scientific data. A final decision is expected in the coming months.

VIPER's Role in Lunar Exploration

According to NASA's announcement, VIPER was designed to support Artemis program objectives by locating potential water ice deposits. These resources are crucial for future human missions and lunar surface operations. Initially set to launch aboard the Griffin lander by Astrobotic Technology, the mission was shelved before its deployment. Following interest from private firms, NASA has decided to explore new avenues for its deployment while ensuring that the scientific goals remain intact.

Proposals and Selection Process

NASA officials have confirmed that responses from interested companies must be submitted by February 20, 2025. Selected candidates will be invited to provide more detailed proposals, with final selections anticipated by mid-year. The agency has clarified that while VIPER will be handed over in its current state, modifications involving dismantling its instruments for use on other spacecraft will not be permitted. Companies will be required to manage landing operations, conduct scientific research, and ensure data dissemination as part of the agreement.

Potential Benefits for Private Firms

In a statement in an official press release by NASA, Joel Kearns, Deputy Associate Administrator for Exploration in NASA's Science Mission Directorate, stated that the partnership would provide significant opportunities for private firms looking to advance their lunar surface capabilities. He emphasised that VIPER's deployment could mark a critical step toward commercial involvement in lunar exploration, reinforcing NASA's commitment to fostering public-private collaborations.

Future of Lunar Resource Exploration

As NASA continues to push for sustainable lunar exploration, the integration of private-sector capabilities is seen as a key element in reducing costs and expanding mission possibilities. With lunar resource utilisation playing a major role in future space endeavours, the agency remains focused on ensuring that scientific objectives are met while advancing commercial lunar operations. The final selection of partners for VIPER is expected to set the stage for upcoming exploration missions and resource prospecting efforts on the Moon.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NASA, VIPER rover, lunar exploration, Artemis program, space technology, moon water ice, private space companies
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy F-Series Phone India Launch Teased; to Be Available on Flipkart
Meta to Show Labels for Ads That Have Been Significantly Edited Using AI Tools

Related Stories

NASA Looks for Private Partners To Revive VIPER Moon Rover Mission
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Goes on Sale in India With These Offers
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Surfaces on Certification Site Ahead of Launch
  3. OTT Releases This Week: Game Changer, The Mehta Boys, and More
  4. Apple iPhone SE 4 Launch Imminent, Might Go on Sale Later in February
  5. Vivo V50 Confirmed to Launch in India on This Day
  6. Google Pixel 9a Launch Date, Price Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  7. Launch Timeline of OnePlus 14, OnePlus 13 Mini, Other Upcoming Phones Leaks
  8. Apple Said to Be Working on iOS 18.3.1 Update for iPhone
  9. iQOO Neo 10R Moonknight Titanium Colourway Teased Ahead of India Launch
  10. You Can Now Get Skoda Kylaq Test Drive in 10 Minutes via Zepto
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Photos to Add SynthID AI Watermark to Images Enhanced With Magic Editor
  2. NASA Looks for Private Partners To Revive VIPER Moon Rover Mission
  3. Global Tablet Shipments Rebounded in 2024 as Apple Retains Top Spot: Report
  4. Microplastics Found in Human Brain Tissue, Study Shows Rising Levels
  5. OnePlus 13 Mini Expected to Debut in April; OnePlus 14, OnePlus Ace 6 Series Launch Timeline Tipped
  6. Vivo V50 India Launch Date Set for February 17; to Be Equipped With AI Features
  7. Mistral Introduces Le Chat AI Assistant Apps on iOS and Android
  8. ByBit Pays Rs. 9.27 Crore Penalty, Completes FIU-IND Registration
  9. New Algorithm Uses Fiber Optic Cables to Improve Earthquake Detection Globally
  10. Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons Will Feature Magnets and Mouse Functionality, Patent Suggests
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »