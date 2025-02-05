Technology News
Samsung Galaxy F-Series Phone India Launch Teased; to Be Available on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy F16 is speculated to debut as a rebranded Galaxy A16.

Updated: 5 February 2025 14:54 IST
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G was launched in October last year in India

Highlights
  • Samsung India has started teasing the launch of new phone
  • The Galaxy F06 could launch soon
  • Samsung Galaxy F06 could come with model number SM-E066B/DS
Samsung is getting ready to launch a new Galaxy F-series smartphone in India. The company teased the handset on Flipkart without revealing the moniker. The upcoming device is being speculated to be the Galaxy F16. The support page for the purported phone has recently gone live on the Samsung India website. The Galaxy F16 also appeared on certification and benchmarking websites. It is likely to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC alongside 8GB of RAM.

Flipkart has created a dedicated microsite on its website teasing the arrival of a new Samsung phone in India (accessible through the app). The listing highlights the letter F and includes a tagline “Samsung got something fresh on the way" suggesting that a Galaxy F series phone will be unveiled soon. Although Samsung has not confirmed the moniker yet, it is believed that the Galaxy F16 may break cover soon.

samsung galaxy f flipkart Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F Series phone teaser
Photo Credit: Flipkart

 

The support page for Galaxy F16 with model number SM-E166P/DS is already live on the Samsung India website. The handset earlier appeared on the Wi-Fi Alliance database and the listing showed that it will have dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity.

Meanwhile, the unannounced Galaxy F06 was also spotted on the Geekbench website with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and Android 14 operating system.

Samsung Galaxy F16 Specifications (Expected)

The Galaxy F16 is speculated to debut as a rebranded Galaxy A16, which was launched in October last year in India with a price tag of Rs. 18,999. It has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and runs on MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor alongside 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The Galaxy A16 5G has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel selfie camera. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F Series, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A16 5G, Samsung Galaxy F16, Samsung Galaxy F16 Specifications
