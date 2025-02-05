Technology News
Meta to Show Labels for Ads That Have Been Significantly Edited Using AI Tools

Meta said these AI labels will appear in the three-dot menu or next to the “Sponsored” label underneath the ad title.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 February 2025 15:43 IST
Photo Credit: Meta

If an ad contains an AI-generated photorealistic human, the label will appear next to the ad

Highlights
  • If an ad has minor AI edits, no label will show up
  • Meta said it has been working on these labels since last year
  • These labels will show up on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads
Meta announced a new transparency tool for its social media platforms on Monday. The company will now start showing labels indicating that an ad has used artificial intelligence (AI) tools to edit images or videos. This new AI label will be shown on all Meta platforms that display ads, including Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. These labels will either be shown in the three-dot menu next to the post or underneath the brand name — depending on how extreme the AI usage is.

Meta Is Rolling out AI Labels for Ads

In a newsroom post, the social media giant detailed the new transparency tool. The company said that it began working on these labels last year, but now, it is implementing them more clearly so that users can be informed about the digital enhancements being shown.

Meta said that these labels will appear on ads that have been created or edited using its in-house generative AI tools. However, the company did not mention whether the labels will appear on ads that use third-party AI tools to alter the content.

These AI labels will appear in either of two places depending on the severity of AI usage — behind the three-dot menu or next to the “Sponsored” label. If an ad contains images or videos that have been “significantly edited using Meta's AI tools,” it can appear in either of the places depending on the extent and enhancements made. However, if an ad uses an AI-generated photorealistic human, it will only show up next to the “Sponsored” label.

Meta's AI label will appear as “AI info”, which can be clicked to display additional information. On tapping the label, a bottom sheet appears that states the details of how the content was altered using AI. The page also includes a general description of generative AI.

The social media giant added that it plans to share more information on its approach to labelling ad images made or edited with non-Meta generative AI tools. The company will add future transparency tools around AI after consulting experts, advertisers, policy stakeholders, and industry partners.

Further reading: Meta, AI Label, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Facebook, Instagram
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy F-Series Phone India Launch Teased; to Be Available on Flipkart
How to Hide Google AI Overviews in Search Results Temporarily or by Default

