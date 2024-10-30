Technology News
English Edition

MIT's AXIS Mission Advances in NASA’s Astrophysics Probe Competition

The AXIS mission, led by MIT, progresses in NASA's Probe Explorers competition, set to unveil cosmic mysteries.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 October 2024 21:56 IST
MIT's AXIS Mission Advances in NASA’s Astrophysics Probe Competition

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Alexander Mils

The AXIS mission is set to revolutionise X-ray astronomy.

Highlights
  • AXIS mission set to uncover black hole origins, cosmic mysteries
  • MIT, NASA develop next-gen X-ray satellite to advance space research
  • AXIS selected by NASA’s Probe Explorers program for concept study
Advertisement

The Advanced X-ray Imaging Satellite (AXIS) project, led by MIT's Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research (MKI), is now a finalist in NASA's latest Probe Explorers programme. This mission, backed by a collaboration between MKI, the University of Maryland, and NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, aims to investigate the most profound mysteries of the universe. If approved, AXIS will move forward with a one-year concept study, targeting a potential 2032 launch and a projected $1 billion budget.

Exploring New Frontiers in X-ray Astronomy

With Erin Kara, an MIT astrophysicist and associate professor, as the deputy principal investigator, the AXIS mission is set to revolutionise X-ray astronomy. The satellite's advanced technology will allow it to reveal unseen cosmic event. It will help trace back to the origins of massive black holes and intense galactic events. She believes AXIS is poised to answer longstanding questions that shape modern astrophysics.

Groundbreaking Technological Advances

A core component of AXIS's capabilities is its CCD focal plane, a sophisticated imaging array developed with support from MIT Lincoln Laboratory and Stanford University. With speed 100 times greater than previous instruments, this cutting-edge sensor will capture vast volumes of X-ray data, offering a view of distant, faint objects with unmatched precision. The focal plane will work with AXIS's mirror to detect the smallest details of the X-ray universe, laying the groundwork for future missions.

Building on a Legacy of Success

The AXIS mission draws on MKI's expertise in imaging technology which was previously showcased in major missions like the Chandra X-ray Observatory and the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS). Eric Miller, leading the camera team, believes this project will significantly advance both scientific and technological progress, marking a new era in astrophysical research. The AXIS mission is poised to make a lasting impact, laying essential foundations for future explorations of the cosmos.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NASA, MIT, AXIS Mission, X-ray Astronomy, Black Hole Research, Astrophysics, Space Exploration
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Which is Better?
Samsung Galaxy XCover 8 Pro, New Galaxy Tab Active Model in the Works, May Arrive Next Year: Report

Related Stories

MIT's AXIS Mission Advances in NASA’s Astrophysics Probe Competition
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Which is Better?
  3. Vivo V40 Pro Review
  4. OnePlus 13 Full Specifications Appear on TENAA Ahead of Launch
  5. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition Debuts With Glow-in-the-Dark Design
  6. Xiaomi Pad 7, Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro With 3.2K Display, HyperOS 2 Launched
  7. Xiaomi Unveils HyperOS 2 With AI Capabilities and These Features
  8. MacBook Pro (2024) With M4 Chips Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Xiaomi Watch S4, Smart Band 9 Pro With Up to 21 Days Battery Life Launched
  10. Samsung Reportedly Considers Reserving 'Galaxy' Brand for Select Models
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA’s Lunar Trailblazer Set to Explore Moon’s Water Cycle and Ice Locations
  2. Daredevil Born Again OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Study Reveals Sleep Disruption Could Increase the Risk of Autism in Children
  4. Khwaabon Ka Jhamela OTT Release Date: Prateik Babbar and Sayani Gupta’s Romantic Comedy Will Stream on JioCinema Next Month
  5. 1,200-Year-Old Viking Cemetery Found in Sweden with Stone Ship Burials
  6. Panchayat Season 4 Filming Begins: Here's What You Need to Know
  7. James Webb Telescope Uncovers First Possible Brown Dwarfs Beyond Milky Way
  8. OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R 5G Start Receiving OxygenOS 15 Open Beta Update in India
  9. NASA's Perseverance Rover Captures View of a Big Mars Cater
  10. MIT's AXIS Mission Advances in NASA’s Astrophysics Probe Competition
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »