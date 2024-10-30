The Advanced X-ray Imaging Satellite (AXIS) project, led by MIT's Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research (MKI), is now a finalist in NASA's latest Probe Explorers programme. This mission, backed by a collaboration between MKI, the University of Maryland, and NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, aims to investigate the most profound mysteries of the universe. If approved, AXIS will move forward with a one-year concept study, targeting a potential 2032 launch and a projected $1 billion budget.

Exploring New Frontiers in X-ray Astronomy

With Erin Kara, an MIT astrophysicist and associate professor, as the deputy principal investigator, the AXIS mission is set to revolutionise X-ray astronomy. The satellite's advanced technology will allow it to reveal unseen cosmic event. It will help trace back to the origins of massive black holes and intense galactic events. She believes AXIS is poised to answer longstanding questions that shape modern astrophysics.

Groundbreaking Technological Advances

A core component of AXIS's capabilities is its CCD focal plane, a sophisticated imaging array developed with support from MIT Lincoln Laboratory and Stanford University. With speed 100 times greater than previous instruments, this cutting-edge sensor will capture vast volumes of X-ray data, offering a view of distant, faint objects with unmatched precision. The focal plane will work with AXIS's mirror to detect the smallest details of the X-ray universe, laying the groundwork for future missions.

Building on a Legacy of Success

The AXIS mission draws on MKI's expertise in imaging technology which was previously showcased in major missions like the Chandra X-ray Observatory and the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS). Eric Miller, leading the camera team, believes this project will significantly advance both scientific and technological progress, marking a new era in astrophysical research. The AXIS mission is poised to make a lasting impact, laying essential foundations for future explorations of the cosmos.