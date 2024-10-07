Satellites orbiting Earth have delivered undeniable proof that climate change is no longer a distant concern but a present-day crisis. In 2024, the average global temperature hit a record high, with sea levels continuing to rise for the past 30 years. According to Cedric David, a scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, this long-term satellite data is clear evidence that our climate is drastically changing due to human activities.

Satellite technology has transformed our understanding of climate change, offering irrefutable evidence of the climate crisis. As global temperatures rise and natural disasters intensify, data from satellites paints a grim picture of Earth's future. July 2024 marked the hottest month on record in 175 years, and extreme weather events, such as Hurricane Helene, are becoming more frequent due to global warming. According to a report published in June 2024, human activity is the primary driver of climate change, with rising greenhouse gas emissions accelerating environmental destruction.

Tracking Climate Change from Space

Satellites have played a crucial role in monitoring changes on Earth. NASA's Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite has captured alarming increases in sea levels over the past three decades. By using radar altimetry, scientists can measure how oceans have been rising, providing strong evidence of global warming. Experts like Cedric David, a scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, highlight the importance of satellites in observing phenomena such as glacier melting, changing animal habitats, and deforestation.

The Role of Satellites in Predicting the Future

Satellite technology also provides practical benefits. It helps predict and track hurricanes, identify methane emission hotspots, and monitor the health of ecosystems. NASA's Earth System Observatory, a proposed fleet of satellites, will monitor Earth's atmosphere, water systems, and land movements, aiding in climate crisis management. David emphasises that the data collected is vital for future decision-making on global warming.