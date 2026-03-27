Technology News
English Edition

Hubble Telescope Captures Comet Reversing Its Rotation for the First Time

Astronomers have observed Comet 41P reversing its rotation for the first time, using NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope. Driven by uneven gas jets, the comet slowed, stopped, and began spinning backward.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 March 2026 21:42 IST
Hubble Telescope Captures Comet Reversing Its Rotation for the First Time

Photo Credit: NASA

An artist's impression of a jet of gas and dust blasting out from comet 41P/Tuttle–Giacobini–Kresák.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Comet 41P reversed its spin for the first time
  • Gas jets acted like thrusters to flip rotation
  • Spin reversal may lead to comet breakup
Advertisement

For the first time, astronomers have witnessed a comet fully reversing its rotation. NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has recorded the behaviour of Comet 41P/Tuttle-Giacobini-Kresák during its close approach to the Sun in 2017. Planetary scientist David Jewitt of UCLA studied the Hubble observations and published his findings in The Astronomical Journal on March 26. The comet, which is a small icy body just 0.6 miles wide, significantly slowed down and came to a complete stop before reversing its rotation.

How Gas Jets Flip a Comet

According to the findings, Comet 41P's nucleus is only 0.6 miles (1 km) in diameter. This makes it highly susceptible to rotational forces. When Comet 41P approached the Sun, the Sun's warmth caused frozen ices to sublimate. This caused unbalanced gas jets that behaved like mini-thrusters. NASA's Swift Observatory detected that Comet 41P's spin slowed down three times over in May 2017. Hubble images taken in December revealed that it now rotates every 14 hours in reverse. Jewitt likened this to pushing a spinning merry-go-round in the opposite direction until it stops and reverses.

A Comet on Borrowed Time

Such a spin reversal could lead to the destruction of comet 41P. As it spins faster, centrifugal forces could overcome the weak gravity binding it together, causing it to come apart. The comet's activity has also decreased tenfold since it passed perihelion in 2001. The near-surface volatile ice is likely depleted or buried under dust. Having been in its current orbit for approximately 1,500 years, comet 41P is in its final stages. According to Jewitt, it will "very quickly self-destruct." The fact that it is an ancient relic in our solar system makes it all the more poignant.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Comet 41P, Hubble Space Telescope, comets, NASA, astronomy, astrophysics, solar system, comet rotation, space discoveries, Planetary Science, Swift Observatory
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Motorola Razr 70 Ultra Design and Dimensions Revealed via Leaked CAD Renders
Oppo K15 Pro, Oppo K15 Pro+ Colourways, Battery and Storage Details Revealed as Smartphones Visit Geekbench
Hubble Telescope Captures Comet Reversing Its Rotation for the First Time
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
?>

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Series Launched in India at These Prices
  2. Oppo K15 Pro Series Colours, Storage Options Revealed; Spotted on Geekbench
  3. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Telephoto Camera Features Revealed in New Teasers
  4. Redmi 15A With 32-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  5. Sony Raises PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro Prices: See Updated Pricing
  6. These New OnePlus Nord CE 6 Series Handsets Might Launch in India Soon
  7. Vivo T5 Pro Price in India Leaked: Here's When It Might Launch
  8. Samsung Brings Its Agentic AI Web Browser to Windows PCs
  9. WhatsApp's Big Update Makes Transferring Chats from Android to iOS Easier
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Telescope Captures Comet Reversing Its Rotation for the First Time
  2. Sony Raises PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation Portal Prices Globally
  3. Wikipedia Says No to AI-Generated Text in Articles, but Makes Two Exceptions
  4. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Teased to Feature 10x Telephoto Camera With Advanced Stabilisation
  5. Japan’s FSA Warns KuCoin Over Unregistered OTC Derivatives Trading
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 6, Nord CE 6 Lite Tipped to Launch in India; Fresh Leaks Reveal Nord CE 6 Lite Features, Design
  7. Samsung Browser for Windows Launched With Agentic AI Capabilities, Cross-Device Connectivity
  8. Masthishka Maranam OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Rajisha Vijayan’s Sci-Fi Drama Online
  9. Return to the Jurassic Now Streaming on OTT: Where to Watch This Dinosaur Survival Thriller
  10. Mardaani 3 OTT Release Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch Rani Mukherjee’s Crime Thriller
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »