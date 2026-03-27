Technology News
English Edition

Motorola Razr 70 Ultra Design and Dimensions Revealed via Leaked CAD Renders

The Razr 70 Ultra may feature a 7-inch inner foldable display along with a 4-inch cover screen.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 March 2026 14:21 IST
Motorola Razr 70 Ultra Design and Dimensions Revealed via Leaked CAD Renders

Motorola Razr 70 Ultra is expected to succeed the Razr 60 Ultra (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • New Razr Ultra could be slightly thicker than its predecessor
  • Leaks reveal Moto AI button and familiar Razr design
  • Razr 70 series could debut in China before global rollout
Advertisement

The Motorola Razr 70 series could soon be launched by the company in global markets. Certification listings suggest the lineup will include two models, the Motorola Razr 70 and the Razr 70 Ultra. The standard Razr 70 was recently spotted on China's TENAA platform and the 3C database, revealing its design, some key features and charging specifications. New leaks have finally offered a closer look at the Razr 70 Ultra, with CAD renders and a 360-degree video gives us a better sense of its design from all angles.

Motorola Razr 70 Ultra Leaked CAD Renders Surface Online

Tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) collaborated with XpertPick to publish CAD renders and a 360-degree video of the purported Motorola Razr 70 Ultra. The renders indicate that the left side of the device may include a dedicated Moto AI button, while the right side could house the volume and power buttons. The bottom edge appears to feature a speaker grille, a USB Type-C port, a SIM slot, and a microphone. A secondary microphone is seen on the top edge.

motorola razr 70 ultra xpertpick onleaks inline Motorola Razr 70 Ultra Leaked CAD Render

Motorola Razr 70 Ultra leaked CAD render
Photo Credit: Xpertpick/@onleaks

 

The design of the Motorola Razr 70 Ultra does not appear to have changed much compared to the previous generation. The upcoming handset is likely to focus on refinements rather than a major redesign, according to the report.

The same report also suggests that the Razr 70 Ultra may feature a 7-inch inner foldable display along with a 4-inch cover screen, which are essentially unchanged from the earlier model.

The Motorola Razr 70 Ultra could measure around 171.3 x 74.1 x 7.8mm when unfolded and about 9.6 mm including the camera bump. When folded, it may come in at 88.0 x 74.1 x 15.8mm, reaching up to 17.63mm with the cameras. Compared to the Razr 60 Ultra, the new model appears slightly thicker, likely due to changes in camera hardware or a larger battery. However, the height and width are expected to stay nearly the same, so it is expected to feel familiar in the hand.

The report did not suggest a definite launch timeline, but the Razr 70 Ultra is expected to compete with upcoming foldables like Samsung's next Galaxy Z Fold series. The Razr 70 lineup will likely debut in China before rolling out to other markets. In the United States, the handset is expected to be called the Motorola Razr Ultra 2026. More details about its hardware should emerge in the coming weeks.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and premium IP48-rated design
  • Excellent displays
  • Hard to beat cover display experience
  • Smooth software experience
  • Quick to charge with good battery life
  • Quality stereo speakers
  • Primary camera is top notch
  • Bad
  • Heats up when recording 4K video
  • Bottom speaker is easy to block
Read detailed Motorola Razr 60 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 7.00-inch
Cover Display 4.00-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x1272 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1224x2992 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Razr 70 Ultra, Motorola Razr 70 Ultra Design, Motorola Razr 70 Ultra Features, Motorola Razr 70, Motorola Razr 70 Series, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Bitcoin Trades Near $69,000 as Weak Sentiment Keeps Crypto Market in Check

Related Stories

Motorola Razr 70 Ultra Design and Dimensions Revealed via Leaked CAD Renders
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
?>

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Series Launched in India at These Prices
  2. Redmi 15A With 32-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  3. iQOO Z11 Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SoC, 9,020mAh Battery
  4. Apple's Foldable iPhone Said to Ship After iPhone 18 Pro Models Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo T5 Pro Price in India, Launch Timeline Leaked Online Ahead of Expected Debut
  2. Instagram’s Edits App Updated With Font Inspired By Dhurandhar: The Revenge; Developer Spots Offline Viewing Feature
  3. Oppo K15 Pro, Oppo K15 Pro+ Colourways, Battery and Storage Details Revealed as Smartphones Visit Geekbench
  4. Motorola Razr 70 Ultra Design and Dimensions Revealed via Leaked CAD Renders
  5. Android 17 Beta 3 Hints at New Priority Charging Feature, OEM-Exclusive Camera Features in Third-Party Apps: Report
  6. Bitcoin Trades Near $69,000 as Weak Sentiment Keeps Crypto Market in Check
  7. Samsung Opens One UI 8.5 Beta to More Galaxy Devices, Including Galaxy S24 and Galaxy Z Fold 6
  8. Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra, Galaxy Book 6 Pro Launched in India, Galaxy Book 6 Tags Along: Price, Specifications
  9. Apple's Mac Pro Desktop With M2 Ultra Chipset Discontinued Nearly Three Years After Launch
  10. OpenAI Reportedly Shelves ChatGPT’s Adult Mode Plans Indefinitely
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »