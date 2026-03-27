The Motorola Razr 70 series could soon be launched by the company in global markets. Certification listings suggest the lineup will include two models, the Motorola Razr 70 and the Razr 70 Ultra. The standard Razr 70 was recently spotted on China's TENAA platform and the 3C database, revealing its design, some key features and charging specifications. New leaks have finally offered a closer look at the Razr 70 Ultra, with CAD renders and a 360-degree video gives us a better sense of its design from all angles.

Motorola Razr 70 Ultra Leaked CAD Renders Surface Online

Tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) collaborated with XpertPick to publish CAD renders and a 360-degree video of the purported Motorola Razr 70 Ultra. The renders indicate that the left side of the device may include a dedicated Moto AI button, while the right side could house the volume and power buttons. The bottom edge appears to feature a speaker grille, a USB Type-C port, a SIM slot, and a microphone. A secondary microphone is seen on the top edge.

Motorola Razr 70 Ultra leaked CAD render

Photo Credit: Xpertpick/@onleaks

The design of the Motorola Razr 70 Ultra does not appear to have changed much compared to the previous generation. The upcoming handset is likely to focus on refinements rather than a major redesign, according to the report.

The same report also suggests that the Razr 70 Ultra may feature a 7-inch inner foldable display along with a 4-inch cover screen, which are essentially unchanged from the earlier model.

The Motorola Razr 70 Ultra could measure around 171.3 x 74.1 x 7.8mm when unfolded and about 9.6 mm including the camera bump. When folded, it may come in at 88.0 x 74.1 x 15.8mm, reaching up to 17.63mm with the cameras. Compared to the Razr 60 Ultra, the new model appears slightly thicker, likely due to changes in camera hardware or a larger battery. However, the height and width are expected to stay nearly the same, so it is expected to feel familiar in the hand.

The report did not suggest a definite launch timeline, but the Razr 70 Ultra is expected to compete with upcoming foldables like Samsung's next Galaxy Z Fold series. The Razr 70 lineup will likely debut in China before rolling out to other markets. In the United States, the handset is expected to be called the Motorola Razr Ultra 2026. More details about its hardware should emerge in the coming weeks.