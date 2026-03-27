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Oppo K15 Pro, Oppo K15 Pro+ Colourways, Battery and Storage Details Revealed as Smartphones Visit Geekbench

Oppo K15 Pro series is confirmed to have 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 March 2026 15:10 IST
Oppo K15 Pro, Oppo K15 Pro+ Colourways, Battery and Storage Details Revealed as Smartphones Visit Geekbench

Photo Credit: Oppo

 Oppo K15 Pro+ will have an 8,000mAh battery with 100W charging support

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Highlights
  • Oppo K15 Pro and Oppo K15 Pro+ are scheduled to launch on April 1
  • They are currently available for pre-reservations
  • The Oppo K15 Pro could run on MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SoC
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Oppo K15 Pro series will be unveiled next week in China. Just days before the formal reveal, Oppo has opened pre-reservations for the lineup, which comprises the Oppo K15 Pro and Oppo K15 Pro+. The listing confirms the colour options, RAM and storage configurations for the upcoming lineup. The duo are confirmed to come with up to 8,000mAh battery, 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. Additionally, the Oppo K15 Pro and the Oppo K15 Pro+ have been spotted on the Geekbench website.

Oppo K15 Pro Series Memory Configurations, Colour Options

The Oppo K15 Pro series is currently available for pre-reservations via the company's official website in China. The listing shows Cyber ​​Wing, Golden Legend, Photodust and Origin Gray (translated from Chinese) colour options for the Oppo K15 Pro. The Oppo K15 Pro+ is listed in Cyber ​​Wing, Photodust and Origin Gray (translated from Chinese) shades.

Both Oppo K15 Pro and Oppo K15 Pro+ are confirmed to be available in 256GB and 512GB storage options with 12GB RAM as standard. The Oppo K15 Pro is teased to include a 7,500mAh battery, while the Oppo K15 Pro+ will have an 8,000mAh battery with 100W charging support. 

Oppo K15 Pro Series Expected to Feature MediaTek Chipsets

Meanwhile, the Oppo K15 Pro lineup appeared on the Geekbench website, revealing its possible model number and specifications. The Oppo K15 Pro surfaced on the benchmarking website with model number PMH110. It is listed with an octa-core chipset with a prime score of 3.40GHz, which corresponds to the MediaTek Dimensity 8500. The listed model has 12GB RAM and Android 16. It shows 1,569 points in single-core testing and 6,553 points in multi-core testing.

pmh110 oppo PMH110

Photo Credit: Geekbench

 

The Oppo K15 Pro+ bearing model number PMG110 was spotted on Geekbench by tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin). The listing indicates the presence of MediaTek Dimensity 9500s, 12GB RAM and Android 16 in the phone. It scored 2,688 and 8,350 points on the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

Both Oppo K15 Pro and Oppo K15 Pro+ are scheduled to launch in China on April 1. The gaming-focused smartphones have been teased to come with active cooling fans. They will be launched alongside the Oppo Watch X3 Mini and Enco Clip 2.

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Further reading: Oppo K15 Pro Series, Oppo K15 Pro Plus, Oppo K15 Pro Plus Specifications, Oppo K15 Pro Specifications, Oppo K15 Pro, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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