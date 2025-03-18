Technology News
Starliner Astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore Return to Earth with Crew-9

Starliner astronauts Wilmore and Williams return aboard Crew Dragon after an extended stay on the ISS due to spacecraft delays.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 March 2025 23:25 IST
Starliner Astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore Return to Earth with Crew-9

Photo Credit: NASA

On March 18, 2025, SpaceX's Crew Dragon "Freedom" undocked from the ISS, returning Crew-9

Highlights
  • NASA's Starliner astronauts return to Earth after 9 months
  • Crew Dragon Freedom carries Crew-9 and Starliner astronauts back
  • The splashdown is set for the Gulf of Mexico off Florida's coast
NASA astronauts Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams, alongside NASA's Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, have departed from the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule Freedom. Their return journey began at 1:05 a.m. EDT on March 18, 2025, with undocking taking place 420 kilometres above Earth near Guam. The mission, which was initially planned as a short-term stay for Wilmore and Williams, extended into an unexpected nine-month tenure aboard the ISS. Their return marks the completion of one of the most prolonged spaceflights undertaken by astronauts launched aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft.

Return operations underway

As reported, according to NASA, the descent operations will commence at 4:45 p.m. EDT, with Freedom performing a deorbit burn at 5:11 p.m. EDT. The capsule is expected to splash down off the coast of Florida in the Gulf of Mexico approximately 46 minutes later. NASA has confirmed that recovery teams are stationed near the designated landing area, prepared to retrieve the crew upon arrival. The extended duration of Wilmore and Williams' mission stemmed from technical concerns related to the Starliner spacecraft, necessitating their return via SpaceX's Crew Dragon.

Crew reflects on extended mission

As per NASA's live broadcast, Hague, the commander of Freedom, acknowledged the significance of their mission, stating that living and working aboard the ISS had been a privilege. He highlighted the global collaboration that made the mission possible, underscoring the dedication of teams across different nations. Wilmore and Williams, who initially travelled to space on Boeing's Starliner, had their return delayed due to ongoing evaluations of the spacecraft. Their prolonged stay involved additional scientific research and station operations beyond their original assignment.

Live coverage and recovery preparations

NASA has announced that the re-entry and splashdown procedures will be broadcast live, providing real-time updates as the crew completes their journey back to Earth. Recovery teams are expected to assist the astronauts upon landing, after which medical assessments and debriefings will take place. With this return, NASA continues its evaluations of commercial spacecraft performance, shaping future missions and transport capabilities for long-duration space travel.

Further reading: NASA, Starliner, Crew Dragon, ISS, SpaceX, Space Mission, Astronauts, Boeing, Space Exploration
Chandrayaan-5 Approved: ISRO Plans 350kg Rover, India-Japan Collaboration
WhatsApp Partners Department of Telecommunications to Tackle Scams and Digital Fraud

