Neolithic Stone Circles Discovered in England Could Solve the Stonehenge Mystery: Report

Two 5,000-year-old stone circles found on Dartmoor reportedly form part of a sacred Neolithic arc, archaeologists reveal.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 November 2024 15:14 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/K. Mitch Hodge

"Metheral," comprises about 20 stones, many of which are now overgrown or toppled.

Highlights
  • Two Neolithic stone circles unearthed in Dartmoor, England
  • It forms part of a five-mile "sacred arc" of ancient monuments
  • The structures are linked to the same era as Stonehenge, 5,000 years ago
Two newly discovered Neolithic stone circles have reportedly been identified in Dartmoor, England, possibly forming part of a 5-mile-long "sacred arc" of ancient monuments. Independent archaeologist Alan Endacott, who made the discovery, told a publication that these stone structures reflect the cultural significance of the uplands during the New Stone Age. The finds, dated to roughly 5,000 years ago, are thought to be contemporary with Stonehenge and indicate extensive construction activity in the region during that period.

The 'Irishman's Wall' Site

Endacott, pursuing a doctorate in archaeology at the University of Exeter, has been surveying Dartmoor's moorland for decades, as per a Live Science report. Using magnetic gradiometry and resistivity tools, he reportedly confirmed the locations earlier this year. Excavations took place between September and October, revealing key details about the circles' construction.

One of the sites, named "Metheral," comprises about 20 stones, many of which are now overgrown or toppled. This circle is estimated to measure 40 metres by 33 metres and mirrors the dimensions and design elements seen at Stonehenge.

Approximately one mile from Metheral lies the second circle, dubbed "Irishman's Wall." This site is reportedly less intact, with only six visible stones. Subsurface analysis helped identify the structure's outline. Endacott told the publication that this circle may have marked an entrance to what prehistoric people regarded as a sacred area.

A Larger Archaeological Landscape

The Metheral circle is positioned at the northernmost point of a crescent of eight known stone circles, which stretch southward over five miles. Endacott's earlier discoveries, such as the Sittaford Tor circle, support the hypothesis that this arc was part of a larger ceremonial complex. Independent archaeologist Tom Greeves described the findings as significant, noting the evidence of Neolithic activity on Dartmoor, in an interview with Live Science. Susan Greaney from the University of Exeter reportedly added that these discoveries underscore the area's importance in prehistoric culture and point to the possibility of further findings.

Dartmoor remains an area rich in Neolithic heritage, with its open uplands and extensive archaeological sites continuing to reveal insights into ancient practices.

 

Further reading: Stonehenge, History, Neolithic archaeology, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Neolithic Stone Circles Discovered in England Could Solve the Stonehenge Mystery: Report
