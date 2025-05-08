Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI for Countries Initiative to Build AI Infrastructure for More Countries Announced

OpenAI for Countries Initiative to Build AI Infrastructure for More Countries Announced

Through OpenAI for Countries, the AI firm wants to collaborate with interested governments to build AI infrastructure.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 May 2025 17:43 IST
OpenAI for Countries Initiative to Build AI Infrastructure for More Countries Announced

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Levart_Photographer

In its first phase, OpenAI will start the initiative with 10 projects

Highlights
  • OpenAI for Countries initiative is part of the Stargate Project
  • It plans to provide customised ChatGPT to citizens of partnering nations
  • OpenAI will also collaborate on future directions of its AI models
Advertisement

OpenAI announced a new initiative on Wednesday aimed at helping countries outside of the US build artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. Dubbed OpenAI for Countries, the initiative is part of the Stargate Project that it announced in January. While Stargate Project is primarily focused on developing AI infrastructure in the US, the new initiative will help other countries in capacity development. OpenAI also wants to collaborate with governments of various countries to make them a stakeholders when it comes to the future direction of its AI models and technologies.

OpenAI's Five-Step Plan to Help Countries Build AI Infrastructure

In a blog post, the San Francisco-based AI firm stated that representatives from multiple countries reached out to OpenAI to seek assistance in building AI infrastructure. Calling this infrastructure the “backbone of future economic growth and national development,” the company said it is willing to help these countries to spread “democratic AI.”

Explaining its democratic principle, OpenAI said it wants people to be able to choose how they work with and direct AI. It also wants to prevent governments' use of AI to amass control and a free market that fosters competition. “All these things contribute to a broad distribution of the benefits of AI, discourage the concentration of power, and help advance our mission,” the company added.

With OpenAI for Countries, the AI firm has prepared a five-step plan to collaborate with governments of other countries to develop AI infrastructure. The first step includes partnering with interested countries to help build in-country data centre capacity. These will be secured to protect the sovereignty of the country. The AI firm said that the data centres will build new local industries and make it easier to customise AI in a private and compliant way.

The AI firm will also provide customised ChatGPT to the citizens. This chatbot will focus on the needs of a particular country and will be natively localised in their language and culture. The third step includes collaborating with the governments on the future direction of the company's AI models.

“As our models become more powerful, we will continue to make investments in the processes and controls, including the data centre and physical security needed to deploy, operate and protect them,” OpenAI said.

Additionally, OpenAI will also raise and deploy a national start-up fund in collaboration with the governments. The fund would be used to seed a healthy AI ecosystem within the country. The company claims this will lead to the creation of new jobs, new enterprises, and revenue while supporting the needs of the public and private sectors.

Finally, OpenAI said that the partner countries would also invest in the expansion of the global Stargate Project to continue the growth of the democratic AI. Notably, the company will take on 10 projects in the first phase of the initiative.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Infrastructure
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Bhool Chuk Maaf OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Rajkumar Rao Starrer Film Online?

Related Stories

OpenAI for Countries Initiative to Build AI Infrastructure for More Countries Announced
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 14 Series Confirmed to Debut on This Date
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge With 200-Megapixel Camera to Launch on May 13
  3. iQOO Neo 10 India Launch Date, Chipset Details Confirmed
  4. Bhool Chuk Maaf OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Rajkumar Rao Starrer Film Online?
  5. Figma Wants to Be a One-Stop Shop for All Website and App Creation Needs
  6. Google Launches Gemini App for iPad With Gemini Live, More Features
  7. Apple Watch Shipments Dip in 2024 Due to Lack of New Model, No Upgrades
  8. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra India Launch Date, Colours, Key Features Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Announces HarmonyOS 5 Operating System With AI Features for PCs
  2. OpenAI for Countries Initiative to Build AI Infrastructure for More Countries Announced
  3. Mistral Medium 3 Multimodal AI Model Released, Outperforms Llama 4 Maverick
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Could Reportedly Debut With Antioxidant Index Feature
  5. Bhool Chuk Maaf OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Rajkumar Rao Starrer Film Online?
  6. iQOO Neo 10 India Launch Date Set For May 26; Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
  7. Figma Launches New AI-Powered Tools for Website Building and Prototype Creation
  8. Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro, Xiaomi 4K TV FX Series Smart TVs With In-Built Fire TV Launched in India
  9. GTA 6 Trailer 2 Footage Captured on PS5, Includes 'Equal Parts' Gameplay and Cutscenes, Says Rockstar Games
  10. Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T Global Launch Date Set for May 27; Availability Details Confirmed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »