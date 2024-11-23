Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Ordered to Pay $118 Million for Infringing Netlist Patents

Netlist had alleged that Samsung's memory modules used in cloud computing servers and other data-intensive technology infringed its patents.

By Reuters | Updated: 23 November 2024 15:44 IST
Samsung Ordered to Pay $118 Million for Infringing Netlist Patents

Photo Credit: Reuters

Samsung had argued that its technology worked differently than Netlist's inventions

Highlights
  • Samsung has been directed to pay Netlist damages in a patent lawsuit
  • The firm was directed to pay $303 million to Netlist last year
  • Netlist sued Samsung in 2022 claiming it had infringed its patents
Advertisement

A federal jury in Marshall, Texas, on Friday awarded computer memory company Netlist $118 million in damages from Samsung Electronics in a patent lawsuit over technology for improving data processing in high-performance memory products.

The verdict follows a $303 million verdict against Samsung for Irvine, California-based Netlist in a related case last year.

Netlist also won $445 million from chipmaker Micron in May in a separate lawsuit over some of the same patents.

Spokespeople for Samsung and Netlist did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the Friday verdict. The jury also determined that Samsung's infringement was willful, which could lead to a judge increasing the award by up to three times.

Netlist sued Samsung in 2022, alleging that the Korean tech giant's memory modules used in cloud computing servers and other data-intensive technology infringed its patents. Netlist said its innovations increase the power efficiency of memory modules and enable users to "derive useful information from vast amounts of data in a shorter period."

Samsung denied the allegations, arguing that the patents were invalid and that its technology worked differently than Netlist's inventions.

Samsung has also filed a related lawsuit in Delaware federal court accusing Netlist of breaking an obligation to offer fair licenses for technology required to comply with international standards.

© 2024 Bloomberg LP

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, Netlist, Patents
Honor 300 Ultra Design Leaked, Could Launch in China Soon

Related Stories

Samsung Ordered to Pay $118 Million for Infringing Netlist Patents
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200 Series With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC to Launch Soon in India
  2. Vivo X200 Series Could Arrive in India in These Colour Options
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra Reportedly Listed on BIS
  4. Airtel Users Can Not Access 5G on Latest Redmi A4 5G
  5. Bloody Beggar OTT Release Reportedly Confirmed
  6. Honor 300 Ultra Design Leaked, Could Launch in China Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Ordered to Pay $118 Million for Infringing Netlist Patents
  2. Honor 300 Ultra Design Leaked, Could Launch in China Soon
  3. Nubia V70 Design With 6.7-Inch LCD Screen, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Says 'The Age of AI Has Started'
  5. Amazon Doubles Down on AI Startup Anthropic With Another $4 Billion
  6. WWE Raw to Stream Live on Netflix in 2025: What You Need to Know
  7. Bloody Beggar OTT Release Reportedly Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Agni Trailer Released: Watch Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu Team Up in New Firefighter Drama
  9. Telugu Romantic Drama Ravikula Raghurama Now Available on Sun NXT
  10. The Day of the Jackal Series OTT Release: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »