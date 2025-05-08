Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is expected to arrive this year as the successor to the Galaxy Watch 7. As per a report, the purported smartwatch could bring a new feature which tracks the antioxidant levels in your system. Dubbed Antioxidant Index, it may enable you to keep a check on the beta carotene levels with the Galaxy Watch 8 via the Samsung Health app. The measurement will reportedly be done non-intrusively, by placing the finger on the back of the watch.

Antioxidant Index Feature on Galaxy Watch 8

According to an Android Authority report, the Antioxidant Index feature's presence was discovered following the APK teardown of the apps which are part of the One UI 8 Watch build that was recently leaked. Strings of code suggest it will carry out measurement of the beta carotene levels by requesting the wearer to place their thumb at the centre of a sensor located at the back of the smartwatch.

Antioxidant Index feature in One UI 8 Watch

Photo Credit: Android Authority/ AssembleDebug

The measurement's progress may be checked through the phone, likely with the Samsung Health app.

The report suggests it may only be possible on a recent model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch, such as the Galaxy Watch 7 or the Galaxy Watch Ultra. Alternatively, it could even make its debut with the Galaxy Watch 8. The aforementioned wearable is speculated to ship with One UI 8 Watch which supports the Antioxidant Index feature.

Additional strings indicate that it might only work using the thumb and not via the wrist or the index finger. To get accurate results, it will reportedly advise users to space out the measurement by at least 10 seconds. Accompanying graphics shared by the publication suggest the feature may show your daily average, along with if the level is “adequate” or “low”.

The company emphasises that Antioxidant Index measurement is for fitness and wellness concerns only and should not be considered a replacement of a medical-grade measuring device. Wearers are advised to seek a medical professional if their antioxidant levels turn out to be alarming.

However, the graphic mentions that it is a Labs feature, which means it is still under development. It is speculated to debut with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 in the second half of 2025.