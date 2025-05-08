Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Could Reportedly Debut With Antioxidant Index Feature

Antioxidant Index may work via a dedicated sensor at the back of the smartwatch, the report suggests.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 May 2025 16:43 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Could Reportedly Debut With Antioxidant Index Feature

The feature is also speculated to work on recent Samsung watches such as the Galaxy Watch Ultra

  • The feature is reported to track beta carotene via Samsung Health app
  • Users may be required to place their thumb on the watch’s rear sensor
  • Antioxidant Index is speculated to debut with the Galaxy Watch 8
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is expected to arrive this year as the successor to the Galaxy Watch 7. As per a report, the purported smartwatch could bring a new feature which tracks the antioxidant levels in your system. Dubbed Antioxidant Index, it may enable you to keep a check on the beta carotene levels with the Galaxy Watch 8 via the Samsung Health app. The measurement will reportedly be done non-intrusively, by placing the finger on the back of the watch.

Antioxidant Index Feature on Galaxy Watch 8

According to an Android Authority report, the Antioxidant Index feature's presence was discovered following the APK teardown of the apps which are part of the One UI 8 Watch build that was recently leaked. Strings of code suggest it will carry out measurement of the beta carotene levels by requesting the wearer to place their thumb at the centre of a sensor located at the back of the smartwatch.

one ui 8 watch android authority One UI 8 Watch

Antioxidant Index feature in One UI 8 Watch
Photo Credit: Android Authority/ AssembleDebug

The measurement's progress may be checked through the phone, likely with the Samsung Health app.

The report suggests it may only be possible on a recent model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch, such as the Galaxy Watch 7 or the Galaxy Watch Ultra. Alternatively, it could even make its debut with the Galaxy Watch 8. The aforementioned wearable is speculated to ship with One UI 8 Watch which supports the Antioxidant Index feature.

Additional strings indicate that it might only work using the thumb and not via the wrist or the index finger. To get accurate results, it will reportedly advise users to space out the measurement by at least 10 seconds. Accompanying graphics shared by the publication suggest the feature may show your daily average, along with if the level is “adequate” or “low”.

The company emphasises that Antioxidant Index measurement is for fitness and wellness concerns only and should not be considered a replacement of a medical-grade measuring device. Wearers are advised to seek a medical professional if their antioxidant levels turn out to be alarming.

However, the graphic mentions that it is a Labs feature, which means it is still under development. It is speculated to debut with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 in the second half of 2025.

Further reading: One UI 8 Watch, One UI 8, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Samsung, Samsung Health
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
