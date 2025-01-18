Technology News
English Edition

Study Finds Coronal Loop Flickers Could Predict Solar Flares Hours in Advance

Researchers discover brightness fluctuations in coronal loops that could predict solar flares hours in advance.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 January 2025 09:00 IST
Study Finds Coronal Loop Flickers Could Predict Solar Flares Hours in Advance

Photo Credit: NASA/Solar Dynamics Observatory

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory has revealed a potential breakthrough in predicting solar flares.

Highlights
  • Brightness changes in coronal loops may predict solar flares
  • Study improves forecasting with 60–80% accuracy 2–6 hours before events
  • Findings could protect space missions and terrestrial technologies
Advertisement

For years, scientists have sought methods to predict solar flares, the intense energy bursts from the Sun capable of disrupting technology and posing risks to astronauts. Using NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, researchers have identified brightness fluctuations in coronal loops—arch-like plasma structures in the solar atmosphere—that may provide advance warning of strong solar flares. These findings could enhance safety measures for space missions and safeguard technology affected by space weather disturbances.

Findings on Coronal Loops and Solar Flares

According to a study published in Astrophysical Journal Letters and presented at the American Astronomical Society meeting, the research led by Emily Mason of Predictive Sciences Inc. analysed coronal loops in areas preceding 50 major solar flares. Significant brightness variations in extreme ultraviolet light were observed in loops above active regions compared to those in non-flaring zones. This flickering reportedly intensifies hours before a flare occurs, suggesting a potential predictive metric. In her statement to the press, Mason noted the discovery's importance in understanding solar flare mechanisms and improving forecasting accuracy. These variations could predict flares 2 to 6 hours in advance, with an accuracy of 60 to 80 percent.

Potential Applications and Challenges

As per an official release from NASA, Seth Garland from the Air Force Institute of Technology highlighted that while previous methods focused on generalised likelihoods, the current approach might offer more specific timing predictions. Kara Kniezewski, a lead author and graduate researcher, added that chaotic patterns in loop emissions, rather than trends, provided consistent predictive results. Vadim Uritsky from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center explained that integrating this method into real-time systems could facilitate early alerts for space missions and terrestrial systems, although further observations are needed to refine the correlation between loop flickering and flare intensity.

This breakthrough may pave the way for predictive systems capable of mitigating the risks posed by solar activity, offering better protection for critical technologies and human endeavours in space.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Solar Flares, Coronal Loops, NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory, Space Weather, Predictive Astronomy
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
James Webb Space Telescope Detects Supernova From 11.4 Billion Years Ago
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on TWS Earbuds from JBL, Sony and More

Related Stories

Study Finds Coronal Loop Flickers Could Predict Solar Flares Hours in Advance
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Might Cost in India
  2. Barroz OTT Release: Where to Watch Mohanlal Starrer Movie Online?
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Updated to Android 15 With AI Smart Drawer Feature
  4. Poco X7 and X7 Pro Review: The Mid-Range Marvels
  5. Best Deals on Soundbars You Can Grab During the Amazon Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Swarm of 130 Earthquakes Rattles One of Iceland's Largest Volcanoes, Signal Possible Eruption Risk
  2. God of War Ragnarök, Like a Dragon Gaiden and More Join PS Plus Game Catalog in January
  3. Study Finds Coronal Loop Flickers Could Predict Solar Flares Hours in Advance
  4. Barroz OTT Release: Where to Watch Mohanlal Starrer Movie Online?
  5. Azaad OTT Release: Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan Starrer Might Stream on Netflix
  6. James Webb Space Telescope Detects Supernova From 11.4 Billion Years Ago
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Price in India Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked
  8. Two Private Lunar Landers Launch Aboard SpaceX Falcon 9 for Moon Missions
  9. 'Sanchar Saathi' App Launched to Fortify Telecom Security for Citizens
  10. Realme P3 5G RAM and Storage Configurations, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »