Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on TWS Earbuds from JBL, Sony and More

Amazon offers bumper rewards worth Rs. 5,000 on purchases made during the sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 January 2025 16:07 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on TWS Earbuds from JBL, Sony and More

OnePlus Buds 3 are priced below the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 in India

  • The sale offers discounts on TWS earbuds from boAt, JBL, and Sony
  • Buyers can avail a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 14,000 on SBI cards
  • There are no-cost EMI options which can be availed of
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 has entered its fourth day in India. It brings exciting opportunities for buyers to get direct discounts, exchange deals, bank benefits and other offers on a wide range of consumer electronics such as smartphones, earphones, smartwatches, home appliances, laptops, smart TVs, and Bluetooth speakers. So, if you've been scouring the market for a great pair of TWS earbuds with good sound quality, battery life and design, then Amazon's first sale of the year is a great avenue to do so. You can find offerings from brands such as boAt, JBL, Samsung, and Sony at considerably lower prices than their usual market rates.

One of the most notable deals is live on the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. With a launch price of Rs. 24,999, they can be purchased for Rs. 13, 999 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025.

Apart from direct price cuts, buyers can also take advantage of coupon discounts or bank benefits to lower the effective sale price of the product. The e-commerce giant offers a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 14,000 on SBI card transactions as well as a cashback of up to five percent on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards. Further, there are bumper rewards worth Rs. 5,000 to be unlocked. And if they do not wish to pay the full price of the device in one go, there are no-cost EMI options which can be availed of.

Amazon Sale: Hottest Offers on TWS Earbuds

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Rs. 24,999 Rs. 13,999 Buy Now
boAt Airdopes 311 Pro Rs. 4,990 Rs. 899 Buy Now
Realme Buds T310 Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,899 Buy Now
JBL Wave Beam 2 Rs. 7,499 Rs. 3,999 Buy Now
pTron Bassbuds Duo Pro Rs. 2,899 Rs. 599 Buy Now
Sony C510 Rs. 8,990 Rs. 4,990 Buy Now
OnePlus Buds 3 Rs. 6,499 Rs. 4,499 Buy Now
Sony WF-C510 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Sony WF-C510 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable fit
  • Bright, colourful sound
  • Good battery life
  • DSEE support
  • 360 Audio Reality support
  • Multi-point connectivity
  • Bad
  • No ANC
  • No high-end audio codec support
Read detailed Sony WF-C510 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Yellow
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
OnePlus Buds 3 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Buds 3 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable fit
  • IP55 dust and water resistance
  • Good battery life
  • LHDC codec support
  • Excellent companion app
  • Accurate slide touch controls
  • Bad
  • Slightly bass-heavy sound
Read detailed OnePlus Buds 3 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Blue
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Partners The Associated Press to Bring Real-Time Information to Gemini
Top Offers on Washing Machines to Consider During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025

