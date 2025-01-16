Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 has entered its fourth day in India. It brings exciting opportunities for buyers to get direct discounts, exchange deals, bank benefits and other offers on a wide range of consumer electronics such as smartphones, earphones, smartwatches, home appliances, laptops, smart TVs, and Bluetooth speakers. So, if you've been scouring the market for a great pair of TWS earbuds with good sound quality, battery life and design, then Amazon's first sale of the year is a great avenue to do so. You can find offerings from brands such as boAt, JBL, Samsung, and Sony at considerably lower prices than their usual market rates.

One of the most notable deals is live on the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. With a launch price of Rs. 24,999, they can be purchased for Rs. 13, 999 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025.

Apart from direct price cuts, buyers can also take advantage of coupon discounts or bank benefits to lower the effective sale price of the product. The e-commerce giant offers a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 14,000 on SBI card transactions as well as a cashback of up to five percent on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards. Further, there are bumper rewards worth Rs. 5,000 to be unlocked. And if they do not wish to pay the full price of the device in one go, there are no-cost EMI options which can be availed of.

Amazon Sale: Hottest Offers on TWS Earbuds

