X-Class Solar Flare From Emerging Sunspot Causes Radio Blackouts

A powerful X-class solar flare was unleashed by an emerging sunspot region leading to radio blackouts over large parts of North and South America. The flare was classified as X1.1 and was reported to have erupted from sunspot region AR4046. This unexpected solar event was recorded on March 28. The flare impacted shortwave radio signals across the sunlit areas at the time of eruption, which disrupted communication in several regions.

Solar Flare Triggered By Sunspot AR4046

Reportedly, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center under the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the solar flare originated from sunspot region AR4046. It was reported that the flare was accompanied by a filament eruption and a coronal mass ejection. A coronal mass ejection refers to an expulsion of plasma and magnetic field from the sun's corona. Reports have stated that this specific ejection is not expected to directly affect Earth because of the sunspot's location on the eastern limb of the sun during the flare.

Potential For Future Solar Activity

Solar physicist Halo CME, in a post shared on X social media platform, stated that the coronal mass ejection observed after the flare may not impact Earth due to the sunspot's position. Solar astrophysicist Ryan French also posted on X saying that the sunspot region responsible for the flare is expected to rotate towards Earth in the coming days. Space weather forecasters are currently monitoring the region for possible future eruptions that may impact Earth.

Impact On Communication Signals

The Space Weather Prediction Center reported that shortwave radio blackouts were detected across much of North and South America. These blackouts occurred when intense X-rays and extreme ultraviolet radiation from the flare ionised Earth's upper atmosphere. The increased ionisation resulted in disturbances in high-frequency radio communication across the affected regions.