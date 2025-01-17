Technology News
James Webb Space Telescope Detects Supernova From 11.4 Billion Years Ago

The James Webb Space Telescope identified one of the oldest supernovas, AT 2023adsv, revealing early universe phenomena

Updated: 17 January 2025 19:00 IST
James Webb Space Telescope Detects Supernova From 11.4 Billion Years Ago

Photo Credit: NASA

James Webb Space Telescope

Highlights
  • JWST discovers supernova AT 2023adsv, dated to 11.4 billion years ago
  • Early massive stars produced more energetic explosions than modern star
  • Findings offer insights into the first stars and early cosmic environme
Astronomers, using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), have identified one of the oldest supernovas ever recorded, believed to have occurred approximately 11.4 billion years ago. This stellar explosion, designated AT 2023adsv, was triggered by a massive star estimated to be 20 times the size of the Sun. The event, observed as part of the JWST Advanced Deep Extragalactic Survey (JADES), offers insights into the early universe's stellar evolution and the violent cosmic processes following the Big Bang.

A Unique Stellar Explosion in the Early Universe

According to JADES, this supernova occurred in a massive early galaxy, shedding light on the distinct characteristics of early stellar deaths. As reported by space.com, Dr David Coulter, Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) researcher, explained during the 245th meeting of the American Astronomical Society that these early stars were larger, hotter, and produced more powerful explosions than contemporary stars. AT 2023adsv's extraordinary energy and its connection to early stellar environments are being examined to understand differences in explosion mechanisms compared to stars in the modern universe.

Evolution of Early Stars and Their Supernovas

The first generation of stars, referred to as Population III, lacked heavy elements, resulting in shorter lifespans and more violent endings. Their explosive deaths seeded the universe with metals, paving the way for subsequent star generations. Dr Christa DeCoursey from the University of Arizona highlighted the importance of these observations for studying individual stars in the earliest galaxies. The JADES program has identified over 80 ancient supernovas, significantly expanding knowledge of early cosmic events.

Future Prospects in Supernova Exploration

As reported by space.com, according to Takashi Moriya of the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, the unusual energy levels observed in AT 2023adsv suggest that early supernovae properties might differ fundamentally. The launch of NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope in 2026 is expected to enhance these studies, potentially locating thousands of distant supernovas for further investigation by the JWST. These findings continue to deepen our understanding of the early universe's stellar and galactic evolution.

 

Comments

Further reading: James Webb Space Telescope, Supernova AT 2023adsv, Early Universe, Stellar Evolution, JADES, Astronomy
