India's space-based solar observatory, Aditya-L1, has recorded a never-before-seen solar flare phenomenon, marking a major step in solar research. The Solar Ultra-violet Imaging Telescope (SUIT) onboard the spacecraft captured an image of a solar flare ‘kernel' in the lower solar atmosphere. The observation was made in the Near Ultra-violet (NUV) spectrum, revealing crucial insights into solar activity and its potential effects on Earth. The mission, launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on September 2, 2023, continues to provide significant scientific data.

Findings from the Study

According to research published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, the SUIT instrument observed an X6.3-class solar flare on February 22, 2024. The flare's intensity, classified among the most powerful solar eruptions, was studied in the NUV wavelength range (200-400 nm) for the first time in such detail. The recorded data suggests that energy from the flare spreads through different atmospheric layers, reinforcing theories about solar dynamics while offering new insights into plasma behaviour.

How Aditya-L1 Observes Solar Flares

Aditya-L1's position at the first Earth-Sun Lagrange Point (L1), located 1.5 million kilometres from Earth, allows uninterrupted solar observation. The SUIT payload, developed by the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) in collaboration with ISRO, can capture high-resolution images in 11 different NUV bands. Other onboard instruments, including the Solar Low Energy X-ray Spectrometer (SoLEXS) and High Energy L1 Orbiting X-ray Spectrometer (HEL1OS), monitor solar X-ray emissions, enabling comprehensive analysis of flare activity.

Key Scientific Implications

The observations confirmed that brightening detected in the lower solar atmosphere during the flare correlated with increased plasma temperature in the solar corona. The findings validate existing solar flare theories while presenting new data that could refine the understanding of solar physics. Scientists believe this could enhance predictions of space weather, which affects satellite communications and Earth's magnetic field.

Future Prospects of Aditya-L1

With its advanced instrumentation fully operational, Aditya-L1 is expected to reshape solar physics research. The data from the mission is anticipated to contribute significantly to global studies on solar behaviour, aiding in a deeper understanding of the Sun's impact on space and Earth's environment.