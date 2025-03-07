Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Aditya L1’s SUIT Telescope Captures First Ever Solar Flare Kernel, Revealing Unseen Solar Activity

Aditya-L1’s SUIT Telescope Captures First-Ever Solar Flare Kernel, Revealing Unseen Solar Activity

Aditya-L1’s SUIT telescope captures a solar flare kernel in near-UV, marking a breakthrough in solar studies.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 March 2025 23:01 IST
Aditya-L1’s SUIT Telescope Captures First-Ever Solar Flare Kernel, Revealing Unseen Solar Activity

Photo Credit: Wikimedia

Aditya-L1’s SUIT detects a solar flare kernel in near-UV for the first time

Highlights
  • Aditya-L1’s SUIT detects a solar flare kernel in near-UV for the first
  • Observations confirm energy transfer across different solar layers
  • Findings published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters
Advertisement

India's space-based solar observatory, Aditya-L1, has recorded a never-before-seen solar flare phenomenon, marking a major step in solar research. The Solar Ultra-violet Imaging Telescope (SUIT) onboard the spacecraft captured an image of a solar flare ‘kernel' in the lower solar atmosphere. The observation was made in the Near Ultra-violet (NUV) spectrum, revealing crucial insights into solar activity and its potential effects on Earth. The mission, launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on September 2, 2023, continues to provide significant scientific data.

Findings from the Study

According to research published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, the SUIT instrument observed an X6.3-class solar flare on February 22, 2024. The flare's intensity, classified among the most powerful solar eruptions, was studied in the NUV wavelength range (200-400 nm) for the first time in such detail. The recorded data suggests that energy from the flare spreads through different atmospheric layers, reinforcing theories about solar dynamics while offering new insights into plasma behaviour.

How Aditya-L1 Observes Solar Flares

Aditya-L1's position at the first Earth-Sun Lagrange Point (L1), located 1.5 million kilometres from Earth, allows uninterrupted solar observation. The SUIT payload, developed by the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) in collaboration with ISRO, can capture high-resolution images in 11 different NUV bands. Other onboard instruments, including the Solar Low Energy X-ray Spectrometer (SoLEXS) and High Energy L1 Orbiting X-ray Spectrometer (HEL1OS), monitor solar X-ray emissions, enabling comprehensive analysis of flare activity.

Key Scientific Implications

The observations confirmed that brightening detected in the lower solar atmosphere during the flare correlated with increased plasma temperature in the solar corona. The findings validate existing solar flare theories while presenting new data that could refine the understanding of solar physics. Scientists believe this could enhance predictions of space weather, which affects satellite communications and Earth's magnetic field.

Future Prospects of Aditya-L1

With its advanced instrumentation fully operational, Aditya-L1 is expected to reshape solar physics research. The data from the mission is anticipated to contribute significantly to global studies on solar behaviour, aiding in a deeper understanding of the Sun's impact on space and Earth's environment.

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Aditya-L1, ISRO, Solar Flare, SUIT Telescope, Space Research, Near-UV, Solar Physics, Sun Observation, Space Weather
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Enceladus' Geysers May Not Come from Underground Ocean, Study Suggests
Infinix GT 30 Pro Key Features Surface Online; Tipped to Get Gaming Trigger Buttons

Related Stories

Aditya-L1’s SUIT Telescope Captures First-Ever Solar Flare Kernel, Revealing Unseen Solar Activity
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Nadaaniyan, VidaaMuyarchi, Thandel, and More
  2. Realme P3 Pro Review: A Good Upgrade That Fails to Stand Out
  3. Poco F7 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench AI With This Flagship Chipset
  4. Realme P3 Ultra 5G to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased
  5. Realme Narzo 80x 5G India Variant RAM, Storage Options, Colourways Leaked
  6. Aditya-L1's SUIT Telescope Captures First-Ever Solar Flare Kernel
#Latest Stories
  1. Alpha Centauri May Have Sent Millions of Asteroids into the Solar System
  2. Black Hole Singularities May Not Exist, Say Scientists
  3. Aditya-L1’s SUIT Telescope Captures First-Ever Solar Flare Kernel, Revealing Unseen Solar Activity
  4. Enceladus' Geysers May Not Come from Underground Ocean, Study Suggests
  5. Mistral Introduces New OCR API That Can Convert PDF Documents Into AI-Ready Format
  6. Realme Narzo 80x 5G India Variant RAM, Storage Configurations and Colour Options Leaked
  7. Indian Government Launches AI Compute Portal, Dataset Repository AIKosha to Boost Innovation
  8. Samsung Galaxy Buds FE 2’s Development Reportedly Reaches 'Advanced Stage'
  9. Donald Trump Establishes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, Crypto Stockpile Utilising Seized Assets
  10. Poco F7 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Spotted on Geekbench AI
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »