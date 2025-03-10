Technology News
English Edition

Scientists Create Cleaner Polymers To Absorb CO2 and Improve Energy Tech

A breakthrough in porous organic polymers enhances CO2 capture and energy efficiency through impurity-free synthesis.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 March 2025 16:21 IST
Scientists Create Cleaner Polymers To Absorb CO2 and Improve Energy Tech

Photo Credit: Small (2025)

This study's POPs synthesis differs from a previous one in reaction conditions, catalysts, and efficiency

Highlights
  • New porous organic polymers achieve high CO2 adsorption efficiency
  • Impurity-free synthesis method enhances polymer performance
  • Potential applications include gas separation and fuel cells
Advertisement

A method for synthesising highly pure porous organic polymers (POPs) has been developed by researchers at Tohoku University, offering applications in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. These polymers, known for their high porosity, have the capability to capture pollutants like carbon dioxide while maintaining strong thermal and chemical stability. Unlike previous synthesis methods that left behind metal impurities, the new approach ensures a cleaner structure, making them more efficient for gas separation, energy storage, and fuel cell applications.

Synthesis Process and Findings

According to the study published in Small, conventional POP synthesis relied on oxidation reactions involving metal salts or coupling reactions using organometallic catalysts. These processes often resulted in residual metal impurities that hindered the polymers' porosity. In contrast, the research team employed iodine as an oxidant, which allowed for the complete removal of residual impurities through ethanol washing. The newly synthesised polytriphenylamine-based POPs demonstrated the highest specific surface area among reported variants.

As reported by Phys.org, Kouki Oka, a researcher at Tohoku University, stated that the reduction of impurities directly contributed to enhanced porosity, leading to an improved capacity for CO₂ adsorption. He also highlighted that the polymers exhibited unique functionalities, including proton conductivity and a distinct gas adsorption mechanism known as the gate-opening phenomenon. These properties indicate their potential use in advanced energy solutions, including fuel cells and high-performance adsorbents.

Future Implications

As environmental concerns surrounding greenhouse gas emissions persist, the development of pure POPs could pave the way for more efficient and sustainable materials. The findings suggest that ensuring impurity-free synthesis allows these polymers to perform at their full potential, opening new avenues for their application in clean energy technologies and industrial gas separation. Research in this field is expected to continue, focusing on expanding the practical uses of POPs for environmental and energy-related challenges.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Porous Organic Polymers, CO2 Capture, Energy Storage, Clean Energy, Polymer Synthesis
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
3,000-Year-Old Mesopotamian Canal System Found in Iraq, Unveiling Ancient Irrigation Methods
Microsoft Said to Be Developing AI Reasoning Models to Compete With OpenAI
Scientists Create Cleaner Polymers To Absorb CO2 and Improve Energy Tech
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Brings Discounts on These New iPhone Models
  2. Realme P3 5G, P3 Ultra 5G India Launch Date, Key Features Confirmed
  3. HMD Barbie Flip Phone Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  4. Oppo F29 Pro 5G, Oppo F29 Pro+ 5G Price in India, Key Features Leaked
  5. Vivo Y300i 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC Announced
  6. Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Tipped to Pack a 6,000mAh Battery and Telephoto Camera
  7. Reliance Jio Bundles JioHotstar Subscription With Rs. 100 Recharge Plan
  8. Asus Zenbook A14, Vivobook 16 With Snapdragon X Series CPUs Debut in India
  9. First Modular Quantum Computer Works at Room Temperature Without Cooling
#Latest Stories
  1. Binance to List, Delist Tokens Based on Community Votes: Here’s How It Will Work
  2. Apple AirPods With Inbuilt Cameras in Development: Mark Gurman
  3. ChatGPT for macOS Gets Upgraded With Code Editing Capability Directly in IDEs
  4. iQOO Z10 Series May Launch in April; Key Features Surface Online
  5. DuckDuckGo Introduces AI-Assisted Answers On Its Search Engine, Upgrades Duck.ai Chatbot
  6. Asus Zenbook A14, Vivobook 16 With Snapdragon X Series CPUs Debut in India
  7. First Modular Quantum Computer Works at Room Temperature Without Cooling
  8. Return of the Dragon OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Zara Si Dhoop Now Streaming YouTube: A Moving Women’s Day Short Film on Love and Forgiveness
  10. Rewind Telugu Sci-Fi Thriller Now on Lionsgate Play: Everything You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »