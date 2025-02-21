Technology News
Synthetic Hexagonal Diamond Surpasses Natural Diamonds in Hardness and Stability

A synthetic diamond with a hexagonal lattice has been developed, surpassing natural diamonds in hardness and stability.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 February 2025 16:41 IST
Synthetic Hexagonal Diamond Surpasses Natural Diamonds in Hardness and Stability

Photo Credit: DOI: 10.1038/s41563-025-02126-9

Synthetic Hexagonal Diamond Surpasses Natural Diamonds in Hardness & Stability

Highlights
  • Synthetic hexagonal diamond surpasses natural diamonds in hardness
  • Developed using high-pressure graphene heating for improved stability
  • Potential applications in drilling, machining, and thermal management
A team of researchers has successfully created a synthetic diamond that exhibits greater hardness than its natural counterpart. The development involved scientists from multiple Chinese institutions collaborating with a researcher from Umeå University in Sweden. Their findings describe a process where graphite is subjected to extreme heat and pressure, resulting in the formation of a synthetic diamond with a hexagonal lattice structure. Unlike traditional cubic-lattice diamonds, which are commonly found in nature and synthetic production, this new structure enhances hardness and thermal stability.

New Insights from Nature Materials Study

According to the study published in Nature Materials, previous efforts to produce hexagonal diamonds have been hindered by limitations in size and purity. The research team addressed these challenges by heating graphene under controlled high-pressure conditions, allowing the material to transform into a structured synthetic diamond with the desired lattice configuration.

As reported by Phys.org, the first sample produced measured in millimeters and demonstrated an ability to withstand pressures of up to 155 GPa and temperatures reaching 1,100 degree Celsius. In comparison, natural diamonds generally endure pressures between 70 and 100 GPa and can only maintain stability up to 700 degree Celsius.

Potential Industrial Applications

As per the researchers, the newly developed synthetic diamond is unlikely to be used for jewellery due to its structural properties. Instead, its enhanced hardness and thermal resistance could make it suitable for industrial applications such as drilling, machining, data storage, and thermal management. The ability to produce this type of diamond at a larger scale remains a focus for further research.

