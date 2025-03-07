Technology News
Enceladus' Geysers May Not Come from Underground Ocean, Study Suggests

New research suggests Enceladus’ water plumes may originate from a slushy ice layer rather than its underground ocean.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 March 2025 23:00 IST
Enceladus' Geysers May Not Come from Underground Ocean, Study Suggests

Photo Credit: NASA

New research suggests Enceladus' water plumes may come from a slushy ice layer, not its underground ocean

Highlights
  • Enceladus' geysers may come from a mushy ice layer, not its ocean
  • Shear heating in ice fractures could generate the moon’s plumes
  • Scientists question if Enceladus' ocean is linked to its eruptions
Saturn's moon Enceladus has been a subject of scientific intrigue due to its massive water plumes, which were initially believed to be linked to an underground ocean beneath its icy crust. The idea that this ocean could sustain microbial life made it a prime target for astrobiological studies. However, new research suggests that the source of these geysers may not be the deep subsurface ocean, but rather a mushy layer within the ice shell itself. This finding challenges previous assumptions about the habitability of Enceladus and raises new questions about the mechanisms behind the moon's plumes.

New Theory on Enceladus' Geysers

According to a study published in Geophysical Research Letters, researchers from Dartmouth College propose that the plumes erupting from Enceladus may not require fractures that extend entirely through the ice shell to the underground ocean. Instead, they suggest that a slushy, salt-laden layer within the ice could act as the source of the water vapor and ice particles seen in the plumes. This theory is based on the observation that the moon's icy surface contains salts, which lower the melting point of ice, allowing it to form a semi-liquid state in certain regions.

Shear Heating and Fractures in the Ice

Scientists have pointed to "tiger stripe" fractures in the moon's southern hemisphere as key locations where these eruptions occur. The study suggests that friction between ice layers, known as shear heating, could generate enough warmth to maintain a slushy state within the ice shell. This would create a reservoir of briny water close to the surface, supplying the plumes without requiring a direct connection to the deep ocean.

Gases and Plume Composition

As per the reports, the composition of the plumes observed by NASA's Cassini spacecraft could be explained by the melting of gas-rich ice structures called clathrates. These formations trap molecular hydrogen, carbon dioxide, and methane within the ice. Partial melting of these structures could release hydrogen while retaining other gases, potentially accounting for the chemical composition detected in the plumes.

Future Investigations

While this study provides an alternative explanation for Enceladus' geysers, further research is required to determine how the slushy zone replenishes itself over time. Scientists continue to analyse Cassini's data to refine their understanding of the processes shaping the moon's icy surface and its potential for sustaining life.

Comments

Further reading: Enceladus, Saturn's Moon, Space Exploration, Cassini, Ice Plumes, NASA, Solar System, Astronomy, Science News
