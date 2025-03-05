Technology News
Infinix GT 30 Pro Key Features Surface Online; Tipped to Get Gaming Trigger Buttons

Infinix GT 30 Pro may ship with Android 15-based XOS 15.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 March 2025 12:28 IST
Infinix GT 30 Pro Key Features Surface Online; Tipped to Get Gaming Trigger Buttons

Infinix GT 30 Pro is expected to succeed the Infinix GT 20 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Infinix GT 30 Pro could get a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC
  • The phone is expected to support LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 onboard storage
  • The Infinix GT 30 Pro may pack a 5,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging
Infinix GT 30 Pro may launch soon as a successor to the Infinix GT 20 Pro, which was unveiled in India in May 2024. The company has yet to confirm the model but expected key features of the purported handset have surfaced online. The RAM and storage options of the smartphone, as well as the display chipset, camera, battery and charging details have been leaked. The Infinix GT 30 Pro is tipped to offer gaming trigger buttons and a 144Hz AMOLED display. 

Infinix GT 30 Pro Key Features (Expected)

The Infinix GT 30 Pro could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC, according to an X post by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414). The phone is expected to support LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It will likely ship with Android 15 with XOS 15 skin on top.

The tipster added that the Infinix GT 30 Pro will get a 6.78-inch flat AMOLED display with a 1,224x2,720 pixels resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. For optics, the handset will have a 108-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter at the back and a 13-megapixel front camera sensor. The phone is expected to pack a 5,500mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. 

In another X post, Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) claims that the Infinix GT 30 Pro will be available in 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB. Another X post by Raihan Han (@raihanhan121) suggested that the handset will carry L1 R1 buttons that "can be used as application shortcuts" (translated from Indonesian). These are expected to be gaming trigger buttons.

Infinix GT 20 Pro Specifications

The Infinix GT 20 Pro comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, a 6.78-inch full-HD+ LTPS AMOLED screen and an in-display fingerprint sensor. In the camera department, it has a 108-megapixel main sensor alongside dual 2-megapixel sensors at the back and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Infinix GT 20 Pro

Infinix GT 20 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Top tier performance for a mid-range phone
  • Responsive AMOLED screen
  • Clutter free software
  • Good battery life
  • Decent primary camera
  • NFC support
  • IP54 rating
  • Bad
  • Primary camera doesn't perform well in low light
  • Lacks an ultra-wide angle camera
  • Mediocre macro camera
  • Will receive only two Android OS updates
Read detailed Infinix GT 20 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14

