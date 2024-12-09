A fossil-rich site in Cromhall Quarry, South Gloucestershire, has led to the identification of a new Triassic reptile species, Threordatoth chasmatosThis discovery adds to the extensive catalogue of prehistoric life unearthed at the location, known for its remnants of ancient reptiles and early lizards. The species belonged to the procolophonids, a group of lizard-like creatures that thrived during the Triassic period before facing extinction.

Insights Into Threordatoth chasmatos

The findings of the study were published in the journal Papers in Palaeontology. The lead researcher, Dr. Luke Meade of the University of Birmingham, revealed to Natural History Museum that the reptile likely bore a resemblance to modern horned lizards, possessing bony spikes on its head and possibly body armour. Only partial jaw fossils have been recovered, yet they offer valuable insight into the evolution and dietary adaptations of the procolophonids.

According to Dr. Marc Jones, Curator of Fossil Reptiles at the Natural History Museum, the preservation of these animals' delicate bones remains rare, with teeth and jaw fragments often the only remnants available. He stated to Phys.org that such fossils are crucial for piecing together the lifestyles and ecological roles of these reptiles.

Unique Adaptations Revealed Through Fossil Analysis

Examination of the Threordatoth fossils, scattered across several UK institutions, revealed distinctive features. Dr. Meade noted that the jaw's unfused structure, potentially held by ligaments, might have enabled enhanced chewing efficiency and shock absorption. Additionally, its dentition set the species apart, with just four tri-pointed teeth on either jaw side—an unprecedented configuration among its relatives.

The species name, derived from Old English, underscores the rarity of its dental adaptations. Researchers believe that this trait reflects a specialised diet, likely including plants, as procolophonids evolved towards herbivory during the Late Triassic.

Continued Potential at Cromhall Quarry

The Cromhall site remains a treasure trove for paleontologists. Dr. Meade emphasised in a statement that further investigations of its fissure fills could uncover more species, enhancing understanding of the Triassic ecosystem. Meticulous efforts to sift through this material are expected to yield new discoveries, shedding light on the diversity and evolutionary trajectory of early reptiles.