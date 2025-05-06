Honor 400 is expected to launch soon alongside the Honor 400 Pro variant as successors to the Honor 300 and Honor 300 Pro, respectively. The purported phones have surfaced online recently as several leaks and reports have suggested their expected key features. The Pro version was recently spotted on a popular benchmarking website. Now, the standard Honor 400 handset has appeared on the same site, as well. Both variants are expected to succeed the Honor 400 Lite model, which was unveiled in April.

Honor 400 Geekbench Listing

The Honor 400, with the model number DNY-NX9, has been listed on Geekbench. The phone appears with an octa-core chipset, with four cores clocking at 1.80GHz, three cores at 2.40GHz and the primary core at 2.63GHz. This is expected to be the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. It scored 1,122 and 3,256 points on the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

Notably, the preceding Honor 300 handset is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, as well. The Geekbench listing suggested that the purported Honor 400 will support 12GB of RAM. It is expected to run on Android 15, possibly with a MagicOS 9 skin on top.

Honor 400 Price, Specifications (Expected)

An earlier leak claimed that the Honor 400 could cost EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 47,700) for the 512GB storage variant. It could be available in a 256GB option as well, and will likely be offered in black and gold/grey colour options.

The Honor 400 may sport a 6.55-inch Vivid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 5,000 nits peak brightness level. It is expected to support AI features like Google's Circle to Search, Gemini, as well as the Honor AI suite, including AI Summary, AI Superzoom, AI Portrait Snap, AI Eraser, and more. The purported handset is tipped to pack a 5,300mAh battery with 66W SuperCharge support and get an IP65-rated dust and splash-resistant build. It may weigh 184g and measure 156.5x74.6x7.3mm in size.

In the camera department, the rumoured Honor 400 may get a 200-megapixel primary rear sensor with an f/1.9 aperture alongside a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with a 112-degree field of view. The front camera of the phone is expected to carry a 50-megapixel front sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

