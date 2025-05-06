Oppo Find X8 Ultra Review: So Good, Yet So Far

Another Ultra phone has made its way to our reviews. But I'm disappointed that this one won't be available in India. Yes, the Find X8 Ultra is the successor to the Find X7 Ultra (which also never launched in India). This means that the Find X8 Pro and Find X8 (Review) will remain the ultimate flagship smartphone for people in India who want the absolute best from Oppo. So, compared to the X8s available in India, what does X8 Ultra bring to the table? Well, a lot.

The X8 Ultra gets a higher resolution screen than the X8 Pro and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (8-Core) under the hood compared to MediaTek Dimensity 9400 on the X8 Pro. There's also the primary 1-inch sensor, which isn't on the X8 Pro. To top it off, there's also faster-wired charging and a bigger battery. Well, on paper, the X8 Ultra definitely feels like a phone that should have made it to India and could have easily gone up against the likes of the iPhone 16 Pro Max (Review), Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and Xiaomi 15 Ultra. Nevertheless, if you plan on getting the X8 Ultra, what should you expect? Well, read my review to find out.

Oppo claims that the Find X8 Ultra is the slimmest camera flagship at 8.78mm

Oppo Find X8 Ultra Design and Display: Striking aesthetics and stunning visuals

Dimensions: 163.09×76.80x8.78mm

Weight: 226 grams

Display: 6.82-inch ProXDR AMOLED, 2500nits peak brightness

IP68 and IP69 rating

The Find X8 Ultra introduces an all-new design for the company's Ultra line of devices. The Find X7 Ultra (Review) had a signature dual-tone finish that stood out, but Oppo chose a more muted option. It's more in sync with the X8 Pro and X8 smartphones. Yes, the rear camera module looks nothing less than an 'Ultra' setup, which we have finally lived to accept lately. The Oppo Find X8 Ultra camera module has four 50-megapixel sensors and a True Chroma module, a multispectral system, and I will talk about that in the camera section.

The phone comes in Matte Black, Pure White, and Shell Pink (pictured above) colours

Oppo has been thumping its chest for the Find X8 Ultra to be the thinnest camera phone. At 8.78mm, the Find X8 Ultra convincingly beats the Find X7 Ultra (9.5mm) and Xiaomi 15 Ultra (9.48mm). Oppo claims that it achieved a significant feat by redesigning its internals. While using it every day, the 226 grams of weight felt distributed evenly throughout. It has a flat design, just like many flagships in the market. The contoured edges and matte glass back offer a great hand feel.

The company calls the camera module ring at the back the Cosmos Ring design. The good thing is that the cameras are arranged in symmetry with the legendary camera brand, Hasselblad, branding. Oppo has ensured attention to detail with an orange dot at the back signifying imaging capabilities and a nod to Hasselblad's shutter button in its cameras. Oppo has nailed the attention to detail quotient.

The Find X8 Ultra rear camera housing comes with Hasselblad branding

Finally, another smartphone maker joined hands with Apple and entered the era of more physical buttons on a smartphone. The Find X8 Ultra gets a Shortcut Button and a Quick Button, which was also seen on the Find X8 Pro. The Quick Button is a shortcut to access the cameras on the device by double tapping and then swiping for zoom or even long pressing for burst shooting. The Shortcut Button is a more evolved Alert slider, activating sound and vibration modes by simply long pressing. You can also customise it to turn on a flashlight, record voice, turn on translation, or take screenshots.

The Find X8 Ultra sports a glass sandwich design, but the good thing is the rear is fingerprint-smudge-free. Oppo claims Corning Gorilla Glass is used on both sides but doesn't mention whether it is the latest. The Cherry on the cake is that the phone gets SGS Five-Star drop resistance certification, so you can comfortably use this one without a case. Like some Android flagships, the Find X8 Ultra also gets IP68 and IP69 dust and water-resistant ratings.

It features a 6.82-inch LTPO OLED display with adaptive 120Hz refresh rate

The Find X8 Ultra is available in Matte Black, Pure White, and Shell Pink. For some reason, Oppo India sent me a Shell Pink, which initially wasn't my best pick colour but has since grown on me. The muted colour and matte finish look classy and provide an understated presence. The phone also gets an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, which is snappy and always reliable.

Jumping to the display, the Find X8 Ultra features a 6.82-inch AMOLED LTPO display with 120Hz Adaptive refresh rate, 1440x3168 pixels screen resolution, 510PPI pixel density, and up to 2160Hz PWM dimming. It supports Dolby Vision and gets a peak brightness of 2500nits. Everything about the Find X8 Ultra display is flagship-grade except the peak brightness, which should have been at least 3000nits, if not more. For comparison, the Find X8 Pro and Find X7 Ultra sport 4500nits peak brightness.

The peak brightness is capped at 1600nits, which is lower than what we see on some competition devices

Talking about raw performance, the Find X8 Ultra packs a stunning panel. I loved watching multimedia content on this one and also playing gaming titles. It can reproduce punchy colours and is bright enough in the outdoors. It gets Widevine L1 support, which means you can watch HDR content across OTT platforms. Like I said, everything about the display department on the Find X8 Ultra is flagship-grade except the peak brightness, which could have been better.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra Performance: Flagship standard

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (8-Core)

RAM: Up to 16GB LDDDR5X

Storage: Up to 1GB UFS 4.1

OS: ColorOS 15 based on Android 15

The Find X8 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and you can't get a better chipset on an Android phone than this one (at least till 2025 H2). The unit we got has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. In China, Oppo also sells a 1 TB variant.

The smartphone comes with UFS 4.1 storage

In everyday usage, the Find X8 Ultra is snappy and can handle up to 35 apps in the background without sweat. I had a wonderful time playing games Call of Duty: Mobile and BGMI on the device, and the games at Medium graphics and Ultra frame rate were terrific. Even after 45 minutes of continuous COD Mobile, the phone didn't overheat. Although it gets hot, once you stop playing the vapour chamber system, graphite and copper layers are super quick to bring temperatures down.

Talking about benchmarks, the Find X8 Ultra is a flagship device, and the table below shows how well it performed versus the competition.

Benchmark Oppo Find X8 Ultra iPhone 16 Pro Max Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Xiaomi 15 Ultra Geekbench 6 Single 3,065 3,203 3,053 2,980 Geekbench 6 Multi 9,390 7,846 9,832 8,870 AnTuTu v10 27,38,647 15,87,059 21,23,303 25,19,481 PCMark Work 3.0 18,540 N/A 19,266 18,189 GFXB T-rex 60fps 59fps 120fps 120fps GFXB Manhattan 3.1 326fps 59.7fps 115fps 306fps GFXB Car Chase 60fps 59.4fps 94fps 120fps 3DM Slingshot Extreme OpenGL Maxed Out N/A Failed to run Maxed Out 3DM Slingshot Maxed Out N/A Failed to run Maxed Out 3DM Wild Life Maxed Out 8,942 Maxed Out Maxed Out 3DM Wild Life Extreme Stress 6,221 N/A 23,683 Failed to run

If there's one department where the Find X8 Ultra really stands out, then it has to be the haptic motor (0916T). The flawless vibration motor enhances the gaming and typing experience to the next level. The Find X8 Ultra excels in the performance department with its raw credentials.

The Find X8 Ultra runs ColorOS 15 based on Android 15

The phone runs on ColorOS 15, based on Android 15, and comes with the company's promise of 5 years of OS updates and 6 years of security updates. The new coat of ColorOS brings a host of AI features, like other smartphone makers. AI is the buzzword, so why should Oppo miss out on cashing on it?

There are features like AI Photo Remaster, AI Clarity Enhancer, AI Reflection Remover, AI Unblur, AI Eraser, AI Perfect Shot, and AI Studio. Additionally, there are more AI features focused on productivity features, like AI Reply, which shows pre-typed texts, and you can just send them. There's also AI Writer, AI Speak, AI Assistant for Notes, AI Recording Summary, and AI Summary for documents like PDF. Oppo claims the Trinity Engine features smart caching that optimises CPU and system performance. The new ColorOS 15 also introduces the O+ Connect app that lets you transfer files between Oppo devices and iPhone/iPad. There's also a new Zen Mode-like Aqua Dynamics, which reduces interference.

The smartphone is powered by 8-core Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC

Overall, the Find X8 Ultra is an excellent product from Oppo, and as I said in my intro to the review, I'm disappointed that this isn't coming to India.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra Camera: Setting the benchmark

Camera setup: Quad camera setup

Primary: 50-megapixel Sony LYT900 1-inch sensor with f/1.8 aperture

Telephotos: 50-megapixel (3x) Sony LYT700 1/1.56-inch with f/2.1 aperture

50-megapixel (6x) Sony LYT600 1/1/95-inch with f/3.1 aperture

Selfie: 32-megapixel sensor

The Find X8 Ultra's biggest strength is its camera setup. If something makes it ultra-worthy, then it has to be the cameras. Jumping straight to the raw camera performance, the Find X8 Ultra can click some amazing daylight shots. The samples I clicked had plenty of details and, most importantly, vibrant and accurate colours. In most of the samples, the dynamic range is also excellent. I was carrying the Find X8 Ultra to one of my recent Spiti trips, and here are some fantastic samples from the amazing place.

The rear packs four 50-megapixel cameras

The results are amazing whether you are clicking with a 1x or 2x lens. I didn't see much of a difference because of the switch of the lenses.











Oppo Find X8 Ultra primary camera samples (tap images to expand)

Portraits also come out well, and below is a sample captured in the middle of nowhere en route to Spiti. I really love how the phone manages to keep skin tone and facial details rendered well without oversharpening. The depth estimation is also accurate, and subject isolation is perfect.

The two telephoto cameras offer a big advantage to the Find X8 Ultra, especially when you compare them to the Find X8 Pro. The 3x telephoto sensor comes in handy for your macro shots as well as regular shots.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra portrait sample (tap image to expand)

The samples had great details, accurate exposure and colours. The best part is that the noise is well-managed across lighting conditions. The 6x lens is equally useful for zoom shots. It is great for reach, and I got some amazing 6x shots with plenty of details, excellent dynamic range, and crisp colours.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra 3x telephoto lens in action (tap image to expand)

The 50-megapixel ultrawide camera does well too. It managed to get some excellent shots in different lighting situations.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra ultrawide camera samples (tap image to expand)

Oppo Find X8 Ultra 6x telephoto lens in action (tap image to expand)

The low-light samples on the Find X8 Ultra came out really well. The two shots below have been clicked in pitch-dark conditions. See how well these are processed without overdoing anything. I like the point that noise is well-managed.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra low-light samples (tap images to expand)

The selfie camera is a 32-megapixel shooter but doesn't get bells and whistles like the rear ones. The daylight shots come out really well, and the low-light shots are decent. But, nothing that blew me or I can write home about. For videos, all the cameras on Find X8 Ultra support up to 4K (60 fps) recording. The rear also gets 4K (120fps) support. The phone doesn't support 8K recording but gets Dolby Vision support.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra zoom performance is solid (tap image to expand)

Overall, with Find X8 Ultra, Oppo again sets a benchmark for smartphone photography. I will repeat that this one is China-locked and may never reach India. The company introduced its all-new image processing engine, Lumo, which really works across lenses and focuses on portraits. But I hope the 1-inch sensor and the camera tech in any avatar make their way to India because the camera prowess is the best we have seen from Oppo so far.

The Find X8 Ultra comes with IP68 and IP69 rating

Oppo Find X8 Ultra Battery: Your last man-standing phone

Capacity: 6100mAh battery

Fast-charging - 100W SUPERVOOC wired charging, 50W wireless charging

10W reverse wireless charging

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra packs a large 6100mAh battery, a big bump from the Find X7 Ultra's 5000mAh battery and the Find X8 Pro's 5910mAh unit. It also has 100W SUPERVOOC wired charging, 50W AIRVOOC wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

During my tests, the Find X8 Ultra could easily last over a day of heavy usage. My testing involved over 30 apps open in the background, including utility, chat, gaming, and office apps alongside other multimedia apps like YouTube, Netflix, ESPNCricinfo, and more. Considering the Find X8 Ultra is a camera-centric smartphone, I included a full hour of camera usage that heated the phone a bit but didn't impact the battery drain much. The Find X8 Ultra can charge up to 60% (from scratch) in less than 20 minutes, thanks to fast charging.

The Find X8 Ultra packs a 6100mAh battery

In our HD video loop test, the Find X8 Ultra lasted for roughly 23 hours and 35 minutes, which sets a benchmark for phones we tested lately. The Find X8 Ultra definitely sets a benchmark in the battery department.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra Verdict

The Find X8 Ultra is another superb phone from Oppo that you won't be able to ­buy or, as an expert, I can't recommend it to readers in India. Much like some other Ultras, the Find X8 Ultra comes with a 1-inch sensor that makes it super elite in the class of camera phones. Considering that the Find X8 Pro doesn't get this, Oppo should have introduced the Ultra in India, maybe as a limited edition, and it would have been a package worth checking for camera smartphone enthusiasts despite the high price tag.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra packs two physical buttons - Shortcut and Quick Button

The Find X8 Ultra ticks a lot of boxes, including solid design, display, performance, and battery. Of course, the cameras remain a highlight of the device. Especially the decision to cut down some weight in favour of bringing a sleek camera phone is a masterstroke. Imagine getting a 1-inch sensor without carrying a bulky phone, which is a shot worth taking. The addition of dedicated physical buttons may work for users who love quick access to features without the need to toggle multiple options on the screen.

If you're reading this review in India and are still looking for a great camera smartphone, then the Xiaomi 15 Ultra (Review) is a phone you should look at. There's also the Vivo X200 Pro (Review) that's equally fantastic and capable. If budget is no bar, then the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (Review) is also a great package, though not limited to just cameras but overall.