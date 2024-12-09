Technology News
English Edition

Scientists Discover First Astrosphere Around Sunlike Star: What You Need to Know?

Astronomers have detected the first-ever astrosphere surrounding a sunlike star, revealing insights into early solar winds

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 December 2024 17:00 IST
Scientists Discover First Astrosphere Around Sunlike Star: What You Need to Know?

Photo Credit: Goddard Space Flight Center/NASA

A young star, the Moth, alters its dust disk shape while its stellar wind bubble remains intact

Advertisement

Astronomers have detected an astrosphere around a star resembling the Sun, marking a significant milestone in understanding stellar evolution. This finding, shared during the 25 Years of Science with Chandra symposium on December 3, 2024, provides a rare view into the early conditions of stars like the Sun. An astrosphere, described as a bubble of ionised gas formed by stellar wind, acts as a protective shell around stars. The discovery has shed light on how these structures are formed and their role in shielding planetary systems from cosmic radiation.

What Defines an Astrosphere?

Astrospheres are created by a star's stellar wind, a continuous stream of charged particles. For instance, the Sun's heliosphere serves as an example, extending beyond Pluto and safeguarding the solar system from cosmic rays. Despite extensive research, such phenomena had not been observed around stars with characteristics similar to the Sun. As per reports, Carey Lisse, a researcher at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, noted in an interview with a prominent science publication that the detection of astrospheres around average stars has been elusive for over two decades.

Key Target: HD 61005, Known as "The Moth"

The star HD 61005, dubbed “The Moth” for its distinctive wing-like dust disk, became the focus of this investigation. Its rapid movement through a dense interstellar gas cloud at approximately 10 kilometres per second has resulted in the unique shape of its surrounding disk. According to sources, HD 61005, which mirrors the size and mass of the Sun, was chosen for its youthful stage at 100 million years old. Young stars like this typically emit stronger stellar winds, providing ideal conditions for studying astrospheres.

X-ray Data Unveil Unexpected Details

Observations captured by NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory revealed a halo of X-rays encasing HD 61005. This structure extends nearly 100 times farther than the Sun's heliosphere. Contrary to expectations, the astrosphere displayed a spherical shape, suggesting the star's intense wind counteracts external pressures.

Insights into Solar Evolution

The findings are believed to offer clues about the early behaviour of the Sun and its protective influences on the young Earth. Understanding such phenomena could also aid in evaluating the habitability of planets orbiting stars with similar properties. The study represents a leap in comprehending the protective role of astrospheres across stellar systems.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Astronomers, Astrosphere, HD 61005, Sunlike Star, Stellar Winds
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Smartphone Firms to Drop Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 for Chipmaker's Affordable Alternative in 2025, Tipster Claims
WhatsApp Message Reminders Rolling Out to Beta Testers on Android

Related Stories

Scientists Discover First Astrosphere Around Sunlike Star: What You Need to Know?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 5G Series With 6.67-Inch Display Launched in India
  2. Poco Reveals Key Specs of M7 Pro 5G and C75 5G Ahead of India Launch
  3. Samsung Could Offer RAM Upgrade With Higher Variants of Galaxy S25 Ultra
  4. Red One OTT Release: Here's What You Need to Know
  5. Redmi Buds 6 With Up to 42 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India
  6. New Honor GT Products Set to Launch on December 16; Phone Design Teased
  7. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series India Launch Confirmed; Key Features Revealed
  8. Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker Launches in India With 12-Hour Battery Life
  9. Xiaomi Could Introduce Apple Watch Compatibility for Its Devices
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Discover New Triassic Reptile with Unique Teeth in England
  2. Scientists Discover First Astrosphere Around Sunlike Star: What You Need to Know?
  3. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series India Launch Confirmed; to Get Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC
  4. Pregnant Great White Shark Killed in Queensland to Aid in Scientific Research
  5. Elon Musk’s Grok AI Reportedly Gets Upgraded With New AI Image Generator, Taken Down Within Hours
  6. Geminid Meteor Shower 2024 to Peak on December, But Moonlight May Affect Visibility
  7. Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker With 30W Output, 12-Hour Music Playback Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Redmi Buds 6 With IP54 Rating, Up to 42 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Launched in India Alongside Redmi Note 14 Pro, Redmi Note 14: Price, Specifications
  10. New Celestial Navigation System for Drones Enables GPS-Free Operations: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »