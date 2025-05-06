Technology News
Oppo Reno 14 Series Launch Date Surfaces Online; Lineup May Include Base and Pro Variants

Oppo Reno 14 series handsets will likely sport flat displays.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 May 2025 17:30 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 13 series was launched in China in Novemeber 2024

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 14 Pro could get a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter
  • The Reno 14 Pro may get a 50-megixel triple rear camera unit
  • The phones in the lineup are tipped to have thin and lightweight builds
Oppo Reno 14 series is set to be unveiled in China soon. While the company has yet to officially announce the launch date for the phone, digital content creators in the country have started receiving invitations to the launch event that reveal the release date. The upcoming lineup is expected to include the base and Pro variants. The smartphones are expected to succeed the Oppo Reno 13 and the Reno 13 Pro, respectively. Previously, the design and expected key features of the purported handsets surfaced online, as well. Both smartphones are tipped to sport flat displays.

Oppo Reno 14 Series Launch

Chinese technology blogger Technology Jiachen (translated from Chinese) shared images of the Oppo Reno 14 launch event invitation he received from the company on Weibo. The letter reveals that the launch will take place on May 15 at 4pm local time (1:30pm IST). This suggests that the Oppo Reno 14 series, expected to include the base and Pro models, will be unveiled at the event.

oppo reno 14 series launch invitation weibo technology jiachen inline reno14 series

Oppo Reno 14 Series launch event invitation
Photo Credit: Weibo/Technology Jiachen

Oppo has yet to officially confirm this launch date, but we can expect that to happen soon, given that the event is next week. A pre-reservation page for the series on the official website is currently live, but it does not reveal any details about the handsets.

Previously, the Oppo Reno 14 appeared on Geekbench with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC and support for 12GB of RAM as well as Android 15. The handset is tipped to boast an iPhone-inspired design. The Reno 14 lineup is expected to get flat displays alongside thin and lightweight builds with metal middle frames. 

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro will likely carry a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom alongside a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. Its rumoured flat OLED display is said to support a 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely be equipped with a customisable 'Magic Cube' button, which is said to be similar to Apple's Action Button.

