Indian Ocean Study Reveals Bay of Bengal Defies Ekman’s Wind-Driven Current Theory

Bay of Bengal winds challenge Ekman’s century-old ocean current theory, revealing anomalies in surface flow.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 December 2024 22:30 IST
Photo Credit: NOAA

The research was conducted by NOAA, INCOIS, and the University of Zagreb.

  • Bay of Bengal currents deflect left, defying Ekman’s theory.
  • Study sparks questions about global wind-driven ocean models.
  • Findings suggest rethinking climate predictions and observations.
A study published in Science Advances has identified a significant anomaly to Vagn Walfrid Ekman's widely-accepted theory on wind-driven ocean currents. Conducted by a team of researchers from NOAA, the Indian National Center for Ocean Information Services and the University of Zagreb, the study focused on the Bay of Bengal in the Indian Ocean. Data spanning several years from a buoy stationed off India's eastern coast was examined, revealing that ocean currents in this region deflect leftward, contradicting the theory's predictions for the Northern Hemisphere.

Ekman's Theory and Its Longstanding Influence

The Ekman theory, developed in 1905 by Swedish oceanographer Vagn Walfrid Ekman, asserts that surface ocean currents are deflected 45 degrees to the right of wind direction in the Northern Hemisphere due to the Coriolis force. Successive layers beneath the surface exhibit similar patterns, forming the Ekman spiral. This mechanism, though robust, assumes idealised conditions, including uniform ocean depth and density. Variations such as those observed in the Bay of Bengal highlight its limitations.

Findings from the Bay of Bengal

As per the study, according to data collected over several years, currents in the Bay of Bengal were found to veer leftward despite prevailing winds, defying Ekman's predictions. This anomaly underscores the need to reassess assumptions about global oceanic patterns. The researchers suggested that local factors, including unique regional wind patterns and oceanic dynamics, could play a significant role.

Implications for Climate Models

It was noted in a statement by the researchers that the findings could influence future climate modelling efforts. If exceptions to Ekman's theory exist in the Bay of Bengal, others might also occur globally, underscoring the need for more detailed oceanographic studies. Discussions have also highlighted the potential deployment of a NASA satellite system to monitor wind and surface currents comprehensively.

This study has brought attention to gaps in understanding wind-driven currents, stressing the importance of revisiting established models as global warming continues to impact ocean behaviour.

 

Comments

Further reading: Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal, Ekman theory, ocean currents, climate models
Latest Tech News »