Technology News
English Edition

PFAS Chemicals Harm Freshwater Turtles in Australia, New Research Finds

PFAS exposure in Australian freshwater turtles has led to health concerns, including deformities

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 January 2025 19:00 IST
PFAS Chemicals Harm Freshwater Turtles in Australia, New Research Finds

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Wexor Tmg

Beale explained that hatchlings from PFAS-exposed turtles showed developmental changes

Highlights
  • PFAS found to cause health problems in Australian turtles
  • Freshwater turtles show deformities due to PFAS exposure
  • Researchers warn about long-term environmental impacts of PFAS
Advertisement

Exposure to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), often termed “forever chemicals,” is raising concerns over its impact on wildlife health. Recent research has uncovered significant health problems in freshwater turtles in Australia exposed to PFAS. These issues are not limited to adult turtles but extend to their hatchlings. PFAS, widely known for their persistence in the environment, have been found accumulating in the organs of these reptiles, potentially impacting their long-term survival and reproduction.

Study Reveals PFAS Impacts on Australian Turtles

According to a study published in Science of the Total Environment, researchers, led by David Beale, an environmental biochemist at the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), examined freshwater turtles (Emydura macquarii) from three locations in Queensland. These sites varied in PFAS contamination levels, with some showing high concentrations and others barely detectable. The study found that PFAS exposure disrupted metabolic functions in turtles and led to bioaccumulation in vital organs, including the ovaries, liver, kidneys, and heart.

In statements provided to Science News, Beale explained that hatchlings from lab-incubated eggs, derived from PFAS-exposed turtles, showed deformities such as scale abnormalities. He noted that contamination was transferred to offspring via fats and nutrients, raising alarms over generational health impacts.

Concerns Over Declining Juvenile Populations

Reports indicate that juveniles are missing in PFAS-contaminated sites. Beale suggested this could be linked to deformities making them vulnerable to predators or early mortality due to health issues. Differences in egg size and number were also observed, though direct connections to PFAS remain unconfirmed.

Experts Call for Urgent Action

Jean-Luc Cartron, a biologist at the University of New Mexico, expressed concern in his statement to Science News over these findings, emphasising the urgency to address ecological toxicity. He warned that delays in action could result in the loss of entire generations of wildlife.

The research team plans to expand studies to other species and regions, including crocodiles, frogs, and cane toads, to better understand the widespread impact of PFAS on wildlife.

https://www.gadgets360.com/science/news/nasa-delays-artemis-2-and-artemis-3-missions-to-address-key-technical-challenges-7321848

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: PFAS, Freshwater Turtles, Wildlife Health, Environmental Pollution, Australia
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Said to Launch Tri-Folding Phone in 2025; Could Cost More Than Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design
Wolf Moon on January 13, 2025: Explore What to Expect in the Sky
PFAS Chemicals Harm Freshwater Turtles in Australia, New Research Finds
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 Announced: Here's What to Know
  2. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Buyers in India Get 180-Day Phone Replacement Plan
  3. OnePlus 13 Review: A New Beginning
  4. Pixel 4a Gets an Update; Eligible Users Can Get Free Battery Replacement
  5. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.2.1 Update for iPhone With 'Important' Bug Fixes
  6. JBL Horizon 3 Mini Speaker Launched Alongside Three New PartyBox Speakers
  7. Nvidia Unveils Personal AI Supercomputer That Can Run Large AI Models
  8. OnePlus 13 Mini Said to Be in Development; Key Specifications Tipped
  9. Ultrahuman Rare Debuts as a Luxury Smart Ring Crafted from Gold, Platinum
#Latest Stories
  1. Explained: BWA’s ‘Cybersecurity and Fair-Trading Guidelines’ for VASPs in India
  2. PFAS Chemicals Harm Freshwater Turtles in Australia, New Research Finds
  3. Microsoft to Improve Windows Handheld Consoles With the 'Xbox Experience': Report
  4. JBL Horizon 3 Mini Speaker Launched Alongside PartyBox 520, Encore 2, Encore Essential 2 Speakers at CES 2025
  5. Google Releases New Pixel 4a Update, Affected Owners Can Claim Eligible for Free Battery Replacement
  6. Internet-Connected Devices Can Now Have a Label that Rates Their Security
  7. Nvidia Unveils Project Digits Personal AI Supercomputer With GB10 Chipset, Can Run Large AI Models at CES 2025
  8. CES 2025: Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i With World's First Camera-Under-Display Unveiled
  9. Google Previews New Gemini-Powered AI Features in Google TV at CES 2025
  10. Wolf Moon on January 13, 2025: Explore What to Expect in the Sky
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »