Wolf Moon on January 13, 2025: Explore What to Expect in the Sky

January 13, 2025 marks the Wolf Moon. Find out how to watch the event and what to expect

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 January 2025 18:00 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/DavidDibert

Full Moon, known as the Wolf Moon, will occur on Monday, January 13, 2025

  • Wolf Moon peaks on January 13, 2025 – Full Moon viewing guide
  • Celestial events, including comets and meteor showers, occur in January
  • Planetary alignment and moon phases make January ideal for stargazing
The next full Moon, known as the Wolf Moon, will occur on Monday, January 13, 2025, at 5:27 p.m. EST, illuminating the night sky for observers worldwide. This celestial event marks the first full Moon of the year and holds significance in various cultural and astronomical traditions. Visible for three days, from January 12 to January 14, it will provide a spectacular opportunity for stargazing and backyard astronomy enthusiasts. On this night, the Moon will also pass in front of the planet Mars, creating a remarkable sight for viewers in many regions.

Cultural Significance and Historical Names

According to reports, the January full Moon has been historically named the Wolf Moon by Native American tribes, referencing the howling of wolves during winter. European traditions have called it the Ice Moon or Old Moon, linking it to the cold season. It is also known as the Moon after Yule, a term tied to ancient winter solstice celebrations. For Hindus, this Moon aligns with Shakambhari Purnima, concluding the Shakambari Navratri festival and Paush Purnima, marking the end of the Paush month. Buddhists in Sri Lanka observe Duruthu Poya, celebrating the Buddha's first visit to the island during this time.

Astronomical Highlights and Viewing Tips

The full Moon will share the night sky with prominent planets like Venus, Jupiter and Saturn. Mars will appear near the Moon, making it a prime target for telescope viewing. In the days leading up to and following the full Moon, stargazers can also witness the γ-Ursae Minorids and α-Centaurids meteor showers. Venus will be especially bright, transitioning into a crescent phase visible through a telescope.

The Wolf Moon's appearance invites viewers to explore its cultural meanings and enjoy the beauty of the night sky. For best viewing, find a dark, clear location and prepare to witness this celestial spectacle.

 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Wolf Moon, January Full Moon, 2025 Sky Events, Planetary Alignments, Meteor Showers
