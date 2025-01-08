Technology News
Samsung Said to Launch Tri-Folding Phone in 2025; Could Cost More Than Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design

Samsung could adopt a G-type folding mechanism for its first triple-folding device.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 January 2025 12:52 IST
Samsung Said to Launch Tri-Folding Phone in 2025; Could Cost More Than Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design has an S-shaped in-and-out foldable screen

Highlights
  • The initial quantity of Samsung's tri-fold phone is expected to be small
  • Price range of Samsung's tri-fold phone is expected to be high
  • Samsung could adopt a G-type folding mechanism
Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design was unveiled in September last year as the world's first triple-screen foldable phone. Ever since then, rumours about Samsung's first tri-fold handset started surfacing on the Web. A new report out of Korea suggests that Samsung could unveil a triple folding smartphone in the second half of this year. The availability of this device is likely to be quite limited. Samsung's triple-foldable phone could be a G-type triple-folding phone.

Samsung's Tri-Fold Smartphone to Be Unique

As per a report by the Korean publication Sisa Journal, Samsung will unveil a tri-fold device in the second half of this year alongside its next-generation foldable phones. The brand is said to launch a 'G-type' triple-folding device that folds the screen into three parts, covering the left and right displays in the middle. When the smartphone is folded, the screen will be placed inside the product. This in-folding method is expected to protect the display from scratches. The existing Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design has an S-shaped in-and-out foldable screen.

Further, the report states that Samsung will manufacture 3,00,000 units (or less) of the triple folding phone. It is said to come with a high price tag.

Quoting a display industry insider, the report suggests that Samsung's triple-fold phone will have three display panels, and two internal and two external hinges, and its related hardware technology will be improved. It is said to be much more expensive than existing foldable phones. For reference, Huawei's Mate XT Ultimate Design starts at CNY 19,999 (roughly Rs. 2,35,900) for the base model with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

Samsung Display will reportedly supply all display panels for Samsung's triple-fold product. It could feature a 10.5-inch screen when unfolded to the left, and a 12.4-inch screen when unfolded to the right. It is said to lack an under-display camera.

