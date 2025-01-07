Technology News
English Edition

Lunar Temperature Fluctuations: Understanding the Moon's Extreme Conditions

The Moon’s surface experiences extreme temperature changes, from over 100°C to minus 100°C, due to the absence of an atmosphere

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 January 2025 19:00 IST
Lunar Temperature Fluctuations: Understanding the Moon's Extreme Conditions

Photo Credit: Pixabay/WikiImages

The surface temperature of the moon experiences extreme variations

Highlights
  • Extreme Moon temperatures reach over 100°C during daylight
  • Extreme Moon temperatures reach over 100°C during daylight
  • Extreme Moon temperatures reach over 100°C during daylight
Advertisement

The surface temperature of the moon experiences extreme variations, making it one of the harshest environments in the solar system. During lunar daylight, temperatures can soar to over 100 degrees Celsius, while in darkness, they can plummet to minus 100 degrees Celsius. These fluctuations are caused by the absence of an atmosphere, which on Earth moderates temperature extremes. Instead, the moon's surface directly absorbs and radiates heat depending on exposure to sunlight.

Lunar Temperature Variations Explained

According to data provided by NASA and analysed by experts, such as John Monnier, a professor of astronomy at the University of Michigan, the moon's soil, or regolith, significantly influences these temperature shifts. Regolith is a poor conductor of heat, causing rapid temperature changes on the surface while insulating the subsurface. As reported by Live Science, during Apollo missions, measurements indicated that temperatures beneath the surface were warmer by 40 to 45 kelvins compared to the lunar exterior.

Further research using NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), launched in 2009, revealed localised thermal anomalies. Findings in 2022 demonstrated that shaded areas within certain lunar pits maintained a consistent temperature of 17 degrees Celsius. These regions are considered promising for future human habitation.

The Moon's Poles and Extreme Conditions

The lunar poles present unique thermal environments due to the sun's low angle. Permanently shadowed craters, particularly at the south pole, may host temperatures as low as minus 248.15 degrees Celsius. These craters are shielded not only from direct sunlight but also from secondary heat sources, such as reflected solar radiation. Such locations could hold trapped ice particles, potentially vital for sustaining future lunar exploration missions.

Understanding the moon's thermal dynamics is essential for designing equipment capable of withstanding its conditions and planning potential settlements. Scientists and engineers continue to study these extremes to ensure that future missions can navigate and thrive in the lunar environment.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Moon, Lunar temperature, space exploration, Moon poles, regolith, lunar missions
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
SpaceX Launches 24 Starlink Satellites to Expand Global Internet Coverage

Related Stories

Lunar Temperature Fluctuations: Understanding the Moon's Extreme Conditions
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 13F 5G, Reno 13F 4G Introduced Globally With the Reno 13 5G Series
  2. Moto G05 With MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC Launched in India: See Price
  3. Asus ROG Flow Z13 2025 With Up to AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 CPU Unveiled
  4. Amazfit Active 2 With 1.32-Inch Display, Up to 10 Days Battery Life Launched
  5. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Confirmed to Be Held on This Date
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Renders, Protective Case Designs Leaked Again
  7. LG Unveils Xboom by Will.i.am Audio Products at CES 2025
#Latest Stories
  1. Hong Kong-Based HashKey Obtains VASP Licence in Ireland to Comply With EU's AMLD5
  2. Tecno Pop 9 5G Gets New 8GB RAM Variant in India: See Price, Specifications
  3. Lunar Temperature Fluctuations: Understanding the Moon's Extreme Conditions
  4. Asus Strix Scar, ROG Strix G Laptops Refreshed With Latest Intel, AMD CPUs and Up to GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs
  5. Nvidia GeForce Now Cloud Gaming Service for Streaming AAA Games Coming to India This Year
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Leaked Renders, Protective Case Designs Surface Online Again
  7. CES 2025: HP Omen Max 16 With Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU Unveiled; Omen 32x Smart Gaming Monitor Debuts
  8. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G16 With Up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU, Nvidia RTX 5080 Unveiled at CES 2025
  9. SpaceX Launches 24 Starlink Satellites to Expand Global Internet Coverage
  10. LG Xboom Buds TWS Earphones, Xboom Bounce, Grab, and Stage 301 Bluetooth Speakers Unveiled at CES 2025
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »