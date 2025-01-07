Technology News
SpaceX Launches 24 Starlink Satellites to Expand Global Internet Coverage

SpaceX’s first Starlink mission of 2025 launched 24 satellites into orbit to expand internet coverage worldwide.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 January 2025 18:00 IST
Photo Credit: SpaceX

SpaceX launched 24 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral on January 6, 2025

Highlights
  • SpaceX successfully launches 24 Starlink satellites
  • Falcon 9 booster completes 17th landing
  • Starlink’s satellite network expands for global coverage
The first Starlink mission of 2025 was successfully launched by SpaceX from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on January 6, 2025, at 2:13 a.m. IST. A Falcon 9 rocket carried 24 Starlink satellites into orbit, aiming to expand SpaceX's vast satellite internet network. The launch marked another significant step in SpaceX's efforts to enhance global connectivity through its growing constellation of satellites.

Details of the Mission

According to a report from space.com, the Falcon 9 rocket's first stage completed a flawless return to Earth, landing on the droneship “Just Read the Instructions,” positioned in the Atlantic Ocean. This milestone represented the 17th launch and recovery for this particular booster. SpaceX confirmed that this booster has supported 10 prior Starlink missions and was used in the Crew-5 mission, which transported astronauts to the International Space Station.

The upper stage of the rocket is expected to deploy the 24 satellites into low Earth orbit approximately 65 minutes after liftoff. These satellites will join the more than 6,850 active Starlink spacecraft currently operating, as stated to space.com by astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell, who tracks satellite constellations.

Starlink, developed by SpaceX, is the largest satellite network in history. Its purpose is to deliver high-speed internet access globally, including remote and underserved areas. With launches like this, the constellation continues to grow, reinforcing SpaceX's position as a leader in satellite-based internet services. This launch follows a year of record-breaking achievements for SpaceX, which conducted numerous successful missions in 2024. The company remains focused on accelerating its deployment of satellites, with regular launches planned throughout 2025.

As SpaceX continues its Starlink initiative, its impact on global connectivity and advancements in reusable rocket technology remain noteworthy. The company's commitment to innovation in space exploration is expected to shape the future of satellite communications.

 

Further reading: SpaceX, Starlink, Satellite Launch, Falcon 9, Internet Coverage, Global Connectivity, Reusable Rocket, Space Exploration
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
