  India Delays First Space Docking Test of SpaDeX Satellites Until January 9, Requires 'Further Validation'

India Delays First Space Docking Test of SpaDeX Satellites Until January 9, Requires 'Further Validation'

ISRO delays its first space docking test, postponing the SpaDeX mission to January 9, 2025

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 January 2025 17:00 IST
India Delays First Space Docking Test of SpaDeX Satellites Until January 9, Requires 'Further Validation'

Photo Credit: ISRO

India has delayed the Space Docking Experiment satellite docking until January 9, 2025

Highlights
  • ISRO postpones SpaDeX mission docking test
  • Space docking technology critical for future missions
  • SpaDeX test key to India's space ambitions
India's Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has postponed its first-ever attempt at space docking mission to January 9, 2025, citing the need for additional validation. The mission, known as the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), involves the automated docking of two satellites in low Earth orbit. Originally scheduled for January 07, 2024, ISRO said that the delay was attributed to an identified abort scenario during ground simulations. This test is crucial for ISRO's future ambitions in space exploration and will demonstrate India's capability in automated spacecraft docking technology.

Validation of Docking Systems

As per the official post on X, ISRO officials have stated that the mission's complexity necessitates comprehensive ground-based simulations before proceeding. The SpaDeX mission involves two satellites, designated Chaser and Target, each weighing 220 kilogrammes. The Chaser satellite is programmed to approach and dock with the Target satellite while orbiting at an altitude of approximately 470 kilometers. This experiment is expected to validate key technologies required for crewed and robotic missions to the Moon and near-Earth space.

Significance for Future Missions

SpaDeX holds significant importance for India's long-term space objectives, as highlighted by Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science and Technology. Docking technology will be integral to assembling and operating the Bharatiya Antariksha Station, a crewed space station planned for 2040. It will also play a pivotal role in the Chandrayaan-4 mission, scheduled for 2028, which aims to return lunar samples to Earth through a similar docking mechanism.

Other Technological Demonstrations

Apart from SpaDeX, ISRO has launched 24 other experiments on a PSLV rocket's POEM-4 platform. Among these are India's first crawling robotic arm, a device to capture space debris, and other advanced payloads. These demonstrations underscore the agency's efforts to advance its technological capabilities for future space missions.

This delay reflects ISRO's commitment to precision and safety in achieving milestones critical to its growing presence in global space exploration.

 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: ISRO, Space Docking, SpaDeX, Indian Space Research Organisation, Space Mission, Satellite Docking, ISRO Delay
