Private Venus Mission Plans to Retrieve Cloud Samples for Life Research

A private mission to Venus will collect atmospheric samples, aiming to study the planet’s clouds for signs of life.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 March 2025 20:55 IST
Photo Credit: NASA

Highlights
  • Private Venus mission to collect and return atmospheric samples
  • Scientists to analyse Venus' clouds for potential life signs
  • Cloud-catching tech inspired by desert plants and lab-tested
A private space mission is being developed to collect atmospheric samples from Venus and transport them to Earth for analysis. The initiative, led by planetary scientists and supported by commercial spaceflight companies, is focused on determining whether Venus' clouds could support life. The planet's atmosphere, composed largely of sulfuric acid, has long been thought to be inhospitable. However, new findings suggest that these extreme conditions may not entirely rule out the presence of organic chemistry essential for life. The planned mission would involve a probe designed to capture mist from Venus' cloud layers, potentially offering the first direct evidence of whether complex molecules can exist in such an environment.

Studies Suggest Sulfuric Acid May Support Organic Chemistry

According to findings presented by Massachusetts Institute of Technology planetary scientist Iaroslav Iakubivskyi at a recent meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, laboratory research indicates that sulfuric acid can facilitate the stability of nucleic and amino acids, which are fundamental to biological systems. It was stated that instead of being a hostile element, sulfuric acid might act as a solvent capable of sustaining essential molecular processes. To validate these hypotheses, physical samples from Venus would be required.

Mission Plans and Technology Development

As per reports, the mission, named Morning Star, is being developed in collaboration with private spaceflight company Rocket Lab. The first phase, set for launch in 2026, will involve a probe descending through Venus' atmosphere to study the size and distribution of its sulfuric acid droplets. A subsequent mission would utilise a specialised two-ton rocket to retrieve cloud samples, which would then be sent into Venusian orbit for collection by a returning spacecraft. If successful, it would mark the first privately-led interplanetary mission.

Prototype Testing and Future Exploration

The cloud-capturing technology has been modelled after desert plants capable of extracting moisture from the air. A prototype, constructed with a mesh system designed to attract ionised atmospheric particles, has undergone testing in controlled laboratory settings. Additional trials have been conducted in high-altitude environments, such as Mount Washington in New Hampshire, as well as volcanic regions like Kilauea in Hawaii, where atmospheric conditions partially resemble those found on Venus.

The last direct measurements of Venus' clouds were taken in 1985 by the Soviet VEGA mission, which deployed atmospheric balloons. Interest in Venus exploration has resurged, with both NASA and the European Space Agency planning missions to study the planet within the next decade.

Further reading: Venus, space mission, planetary science
Gadgets 360 Staff
