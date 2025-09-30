Scientists May Finally Explain Mysterious Crown-Like Features on Venus

Geological formations with a huge crown shape, known as coronae, bound the surface of Venus. In a recent study, a glass ceiling inside the Venus' mantle is reported to trap heat and lower the convection. Due to this, the current is produced towards the boundary of the mantle, which creates a shape like a crown. Another theory says that coronae exist and are seen only on Venus and not on any other planet. However, this is unique and is on the minds of the astronomers.

Why Coronae is forming

According to Space.com, some researchers say that due to the glass ceiling in the mantle of Venus, it traps the heat, and this creates such a structure. Another one is that the heat within the viscous mantle is not able to pass on from the crust, and thus leads to such shapes.

The Role of Heat in Planetary Geology

The glass ceiling, which says that the heat remains trapped in the mantle of Venus, is not just a phenomenon of Venus. Similar mechanisms to this have been suggested to exist for other bodies in a way that the retention of heat under the insulating lid causes the deformations on the surface.

After knowing such processes, scientists can understand the planets' thermal evolution and geological features. Recent theory on this is that the coronae give direction for the study of the history of the planet.

Coronae formation is the result of the distribution of the formations, and this provides the scientists with mantle dynamics and Venus' surface evolution. This further reveals our understanding of the planetary geology.

