Technology News
English Edition

Scientists May Finally Explain Mysterious Crown-Like Features on Venus

Scientists have proposed that Venus’ mysterious crown-shaped features, known as coronae, form when a rigid layer in the mantle traps heat, creating slow-moving currents that deform the surface.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 September 2025 23:01 IST
Scientists May Finally Explain Mysterious Crown-Like Features on Venus

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Venus’ coronae form from trapped heat under a mantle “glass ceiling,” reshaping its crust, study finds

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Crown-shaped coronae on Venus have puzzled scientists for decades
  • A “glass ceiling” in the mantle may trap heat, creating slow currents
  • The discovery sheds new light on Venus’ unique geology and planetary
Advertisement

Geological formations with a huge crown shape, known as coronae, bound the surface of Venus. In a recent study, a glass ceiling inside the Venus' mantle is reported to trap heat and lower the convection. Due to this, the current is produced towards the boundary of the mantle, which creates a shape like a crown. Another theory says that coronae exist and are seen only on Venus and not on any other planet. However, this is unique and is on the minds of the astronomers.

Why Coronae is forming

According to Space.com, some researchers say that due to the glass ceiling in the mantle of Venus, it traps the heat, and this creates such a structure. Another one is that the heat within the viscous mantle is not able to pass on from the crust, and thus leads to such shapes.

The Role of Heat in Planetary Geology

The glass ceiling, which says that the heat remains trapped in the mantle of Venus, is not just a phenomenon of Venus. Similar mechanisms to this have been suggested to exist for other bodies in a way that the retention of heat under the insulating lid causes the deformations on the surface.
After knowing such processes, scientists can understand the planets' thermal evolution and geological features. Recent theory on this is that the coronae give direction for the study of the history of the planet.

Coronae formation is the result of the distribution of the formations, and this provides the scientists with mantle dynamics and Venus' surface evolution. This further reveals our understanding of the planetary geology.

 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: mantle, solar system, VENUS
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Firefly Aerospace’s Alpha Rocket Explodes During Ground Preflight Test

Related Stories

Scientists May Finally Explain Mysterious Crown-Like Features on Venus
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Madharaasi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch To Stream Sivakarthikeyan's Online
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ With 7,040mAh Battery Launched
  3. Amazon Sale 2025: Here are the Best Deals on Smart Bulbs
  4. Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: What You Need to Know
  5. Oppo A6 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched: Check Price, Features
  6. iPhone 17 Pro Max Review: A Supercar Engine in Your Pocket
#Latest Stories
  1. Expedition 73 Astronauts Conduct Physics Experiments, Health Research, and Tech Tests on ISS
  2. Scientists May Finally Explain Mysterious Crown-Like Features on Venus
  3. Firefly Aerospace’s Alpha Rocket Explodes During Ground Preflight Test
  4. Lightweight AI Framework Boosts Speed and Accuracy of UAV Remote Sensing Object Detection
  5. Bridgerton Season 4 OTT Release Revealed: Know Everything About Plot, Streaming Platform, Cast, and More
  6. 13th OTT Release Date Revealed: Know Everything About This Drama Series
  7. Madharaasi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch To Stream Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Online
  8. Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: What You Need to Know
  9. Priyanka Kumar’s Doora Theera Yaana Now Streaming on SunNXT: Cast, Plot, and Reception
  10. Jay Kelly OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This George Clooney Starrer Movie
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »